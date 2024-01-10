Global Parcel Sortation System Market Outlook, 2028 - Unleashing the Power of AI and ML for Enhanced Delivery Accuracy

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Parcel Sortation System Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Parcel Sortation System market reached a projected size of USD 2.2 billion by the end of 2022, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period. This market represents a revolutionary landscape, integrating advanced robotic systems that emulate human actions and interactions, ushering in a new era of automation and redefining human-machine collaboration.

Parcel sortation systems leverage cutting-edge robotics technology, enhancing operational efficiency across diverse industries. Fueled by the demand for sophisticated automation solutions, improved customer experiences, and streamlined operations, these systems reshape industries, from logistics and supply chain operations to retail and e-commerce.

Key Drivers:

E-Commerce Boom and Parcel Volume Growth: The surge in online retail activities has fundamentally transformed consumer behavior, leading to increased demand for Parcel Sortation Systems to handle diverse product ranges, same-day deliveries, and efficient order fulfillment processes. Operational Efficiency and Cost Savings: Parcel Sortation Systems optimize logistics and supply chain operations, reducing sorting times, minimizing errors, and reallocating human resources to value-added tasks, resulting in operational efficiency and cost savings. Enhanced Customer Experiences: These systems contribute significantly to creating positive customer experiences by expediting order fulfillment, reducing errors, and offering real-time tracking, meeting evolving customer expectations in e-commerce and retail. Technological Advancements: Advancements in artificial intelligence, sensor technologies, and machine learning empower Parcel Sortation Systems to adapt to dynamic environments, learn from interactions, and provide personalized assistance, enhancing accuracy and speed in sorting and distribution processes.

Challenges:

Scalability and Flexibility Constraints: Meeting evolving parcel volumes, product types, and delivery requirements pose challenges, impacting the ability of Parcel Sortation Systems to maintain peak performance and effectiveness during increased demand. Fluctuating Parcel Volumes: Handling fluctuations in parcel volumes, especially during peak seasons, is essential. Scalability constraints can lead to bottlenecks, slower processing times, and potential customer dissatisfaction. Diverse Parcel Characteristics: Parcels come in various shapes, sizes, and weights, requiring flexibility in sorting systems. A lack of flexibility can lead to limitations in handling different parcel types, potentially causing damage or sorting errors. Evolving Delivery Requirements: Changing customer expectations, such as same-day delivery and flexible options, necessitate adaptable Parcel Sortation Systems to remain competitive and meet diverse delivery demands.

Trends:

Robotics and Automation Integration: The adoption of robotics and automation in Parcel Sortation Systems is transformative, improving speed, precision, and adaptability in handling various parcel characteristics. AI and ML for Sorting Optimization: Artificial intelligence and machine learning optimize sorting processes, analyzing data to make real-time decisions, reduce sorting times, and enhance delivery accuracy, particularly crucial in the unpredictability of e-commerce operations. Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Practices: Sustainability trends focus on energy-efficient sorting systems, reduction of packaging waste, and the use of renewable energy sources, aligning with global sustainability goals and enhancing corporate social responsibility efforts. Data Analytics and Predictive Maintenance: Leveraging data analytics and predictive maintenance enhances system performance, reduces downtime, and ensures operational efficiency by identifying bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and areas for improvement.

Segmental Insights:

Type: Loop parcel sortation system is projected to grow with the highest CAGR, offering space-efficient solutions with the ability to handle tight curves and inclined decreases. Application: The software segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR, driven by the increased use of data analysis and logical reasoning in package sorting, automation, monitoring, and coordination of system components.

Regional Insights

The North American parcel sorting market is rapidly growing, driven by a highly developed logistics infrastructure, extensive supply chains, and a thriving logistics industry.

Report Scope

The global Parcel Sortation System market has been segmented into types (Activated Roller Belt Sorters, Pop Up Sorters, Shoe Sorters, Cross Belt Sorters, Tilt Tray Sorters), offerings (Hardware, Software, Services), applications (Logistics, E-commerce), and regions (North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific).

Competitive Landscape

The report includes detailed analysis of major companies in the global Parcel Sortation System market, offering insights into their profiles and market presence.

Key Market Players:

Koerber AG Beumer Group Pitney Bowes Inc. Vanderlande Industries B.V. Dematic (Kion Group AG) Honeywell International Inc. HYULIM Robot Co. Ltd. Interroll Group Fives Group National Presort Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

