Global Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market is Projected to Reach US$ 17,429.0 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the soft touch polyurethane coatings market size is expected to reach US$ 7,361.85 million by 2023 and US$ 17,429 million by 2033, growing at a 9% CAGR. Polyurethane coatings are used extensively in coating interior components in automobiles and aircraft such as armrests, front control panels, door trims, and door surrounds to protect them from constant wear and tear. In the upcoming years, soft-touch polyurethane coatings will become increasingly popular as ABS plastics are used to make automotive interiors.



Mobile phones and laptops also benefit from their scratch resistance and improved appearance. Due to characteristics such as aging resistance, scratch resistance, and abrasion resistance, soft-touch polyurethane coatings are becoming more popular with high-quality covers. A combination of increased electronics production in various countries and strict regulations targeting VOC emissions has pushed up emissions. Luxury and rich interiors are becoming increasingly popular among car enthusiasts which will further create a market for soft touch polyurethane coating in the market.



SAMR (State Administration for Market Regulation) and the Standardization Administration of the People's Republic of China have developed new standards to limit the use of VOCs and a wide range of chemicals in adhesive manufacturing. ICEA estimated that there will be 829 million smartphone users in India by 2022. Hence, smartphones would be better protected, resulting in increased demand for cases and covers, thereby driving demand for soft touch polyurethane coatings.

Key Takeaways:



Increasing infestations of insects among American households and a vibrant woodwork and furniture industry in North America is forecast to drive the soft-touch polyurethane coating market in the region at a CAGR of 6% during the assessment period.

UV soft touch polyurethane coatings, with their chemical inertness and environmental friendliness, are expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8.5% over the forecast period.

The Japanese and South Korean markets are predicted to hold over 18% of the global market share by 2023.

Transport and automotive industries are expected to account for over 41% of global soft touch polyurethane coatings sales

The European soft touch polyurethane coatings market is forecast to grow 6.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

A major market share of over 19% will be held by Japan by 2023.

“A rise in premium electronic product production and increasing interest in aesthetic coatings for automobiles will drive the demand for soft touch polyurethane coatings in the market. ”says - Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:



The soft touch polyurethane coatings industry focuses on inorganic and organic strategies to expand and break into new markets. Among these strategies are mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches.

The key industry players are:

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin Williams Company

PPG Industries Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Jotun AS

AkzoNobel N.V.

Aexcel Corporation

Sokan New Materials.

Huntsman International LLC

DuPont



Market Developments Include:

In March 2023, Ingevity Corporation will show its high-performance polyol Capa® Caprolactone technology as a new vegetable oil-based option, which can be used to improve coating formulations at the European Coating Show 2023. Engineered polymers team at Ingevity will show how Capa polyols can be applied in both solid coatings and waterborne coatings. The study will focus on the benefits of polycaprolactone-based polyols used in 2K polyurethane coatings presented by Amanda Tosh, coatings application manager at Ingevity



More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global soft touch polyurethane coatings market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the soft touch polyurethane coatings market, the market is segmented on the basis of base types (water-based and solvent-based), product types (2K and UV), and end use industry (transport and automotive, electrical and electronics, wood and furniture, and others) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

