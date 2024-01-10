Financial Accounting & Reporting CPE Update: 2024 Online Confrence - Experts from the Big Four and Regional Firms will Lead the Discussion

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Accounting & Reporting CPE Update 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
We are seeing an elevated level of accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.
LEARNING OBJECTIVES:
- Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas
- Recognize the timelines and key factors
- Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients
Agenda:
Agenda: DAY 1
8:45 - 10:15 - Tax Update
- Tax policy, proposals, and projects
- Congressional agenda and debt ceiling discussions
- Tax policy in 2023-2024
- Budget deficits and future tax policy decisions
10:15 - 10:30 - Break
10:30 - 11:50 - ESG Update
- Application of regulations
- Regulatory updates
- The new climate accounting journey
11:50 - 12:30 - Break
12:30 - 1:45 - Automating Your Accounting & Financial Reporting Processes
- Robotic process automation: where do opportunities exist?
- Rosks, leading practices and governance structure
- Lessons learned from RPA deployments: practical applications
1:45 - 1:55 - Break
1:55 - 3:10 - Accounting for Income Taxes Update
- Inflation Reduction Act and Pillar 2
- Valuation Allowance Issues
- Goodwill Impairment
- Cancellation of Debt Income
3:10 - 3:15 - Break
3:15 - 4:40 - Fraud Update: Revenue Recognition Issues
- Drivers of Rev Rec fraud
- Rev Rec schemes, how they were perpetrated, and ultimate outcomes
- How to manage or mitigate the risk of Rev Rec fraud
Agenda: DAY 2
8:45 - 10:05 - Cybersecurity Update
- New SEC Guidance on Information Security
- Cautionary tales - examination of recent cases
- What we are seeing: weak passwords, social media exposure, breach list exposure, LinkedIn scraping, lack of MFA, missing patches, insecure storage of credentials
- Social engineering attacks
- What you can do - active management
10:05 - 10:30 - Break
10:30 - 12:00 - Joint Ventures, Consolidations and VIEs: Accounting Considerations
- Accounting models for investments in other entities
- Identify a controlling financial interest
- Identify jojnt ventures and other equity method investments
- Reconsideration events
12:00 - 12:45 - Lunch Break
12:45 - 2:00 - SEC Update
- SEC Rulemaking Agenda
- Climate disclosures
- Pay vs Performance
- SEC Proposed Rules
- SEC Staff Guidance
- Comment Letter Trends
- MD&A
2:00 - 2:10 - Break
2:10 - 3:25 - Financial Accounting Update
- Accounting Standard Updates (ASU)
- FASB Project: Software Cost Accounting
- Areas where companies are struggling in 2023
3:25 - 3:40 - Break
3:40 - 4:55 - SOX & Internal Controls Update
- Risk assessment refresh
- Significant transactions and events
- SOX modernization and optimization
- Information used in controls
- Deficiencies & severity assessment
Speakers
- Corey Saunders Connor Group, Partner
- Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager
- David McGuire Connor Group, Managing Director
- Lisa Habash BDO, Professional Practice Senior Manager, SEC Services
- Will Thomas Protiviti, Managing Director
- Sheri Fabian BDO, Professional Practice Partner - SEC Services
- Eli Seller Effectus Group, Managing Director, Technical Accounting & IPO
- Natasha Khegay Effectus Group, Technical Accounting Director
- Jeff Kummer Deloitte, Director of Tax Policy
- Helen Kane Hedge Trackers, Risk, and Exposure Fellow
- Guido van Drunen Global Compliance Management & Response, Member and Co-Founder
- Dan Hansen Protiviti, Managing Director
- Jon Medina Protiviti, Managing Director
