Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions Bolsters Retail Leasing Team with the Addition of Christian Stanton, Lucas Kooyman and Libby Miller

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions (AM-PS), a full-service commercial real estate advisory firm with offices in New York City and Chicago, is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its data-driven retail advisory team. The new additions include Christian Stanton as Senior Vice President, Lucas Kooyman as Vice President, and Libby Miller as Senior Analyst. The new hires will join AM-PS industry veterans Matthew Krell, Daniel Bodner, Joshua Lewin and Fritz Kemerling in the company’s New York office as the firm continues its rapid growth.







“The addition of Christian, Lucas, and Libby strengthens AM-PS's position as a market leader and highlights the firm's commitment to providing exceptional service while delivering innovative and strategic solutions to our clients,” said AM-PS Managing Director Matthew Krell.

Christian Stanton joins AM-PS as Senior Vice President with nearly twenty years of experience in the commercial real estate sector. His primary focus will center on strategic planning and the development of executable leasing strategies for international retailers and institutional landlords. Mr. Stanton’s remarkable track record is marked by his long-standing relationships with Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 firms that value his market insight, and the dedication he brings to the day-to-day management and execution of their real estate needs.

Prior to joining AM-PS, Stanton spent most of his professional career at Cushman & Wakefield, where he executed numerous flagship locations for clients, including Nike’s 50,000-square-foot SoHo flagship at 529 Broadway; LEGO’s global flagship at 636 Fifth Avenue; and McDonald’s location at 1530 Broadway in Times Square. Further, Mr. Stanton represented TD Bank throughout its New York City expansion, which included more than 30 locations in Manhattan. In addition to his flagship tenant representation, Chris has worked on behalf of landlords such as Carlyle, Empire State Realty Trust, Goldman Properties, Green Oak Real Estate, Kingsville Investments, Madison Capital, New York Life, Rose Associates, TF Cornerstone and ZG Capital. Throughout his career, Mr. Stanton has been involved in leasing transactions valued at over $1 billion.

“AM-PS is a group of uniquely experienced professionals that share the passion of advising a wide array of international and national tenants and landlords. They’ve truly changed the approach to this advisory practice in a way that best serves our clients by engaging the entirety of the AM-PS team on each and every assignment. This a curated group of professionals who are passionate about delivering best-in-class real estate services,” said Mr. Stanton.

Lucas Kooyman joins the AM-PS team as Vice President. Mr. Kooyman will play a pivotal role in fortifying the continued growth of the company’s landlord representation business by fostering collaborative relationships both within city limits and nationwide. Drawing upon more than a decade of experience in commercial real estate, Kooyman brings a unique blend of creativity, adaptability, and a keen ability to identify opportunities for repurposing and/or redeveloping challenging, atypical space and maximizing the overall value of his client’s properties. In addition to his landlord work, Lucas will be contributing on the existing AM-PS accounts of national tenants such as Movement Climbing, Training Mate, and Santander Bank as they expand their footprints both locally and throughout key markets nationally.

Before joining AM-PS, Mr. Kooyman spent the entirety of his career at Newmark, where he adeptly represented distinguished tenants such as Citibank, The Shade Store, SPiN, and Cipriani, as well as esteemed landlords, including Hyatt, Cohen Brothers Realty, Alexico Group, and Madison Realty.

Libby Miller joins AM-PS as a Senior Analyst, bringing her extensive experience working with landlords, principals and tenants across various real estate sectors. Libby’s career originated in the office and investment sales sectors—a foundation which she has used to provide her current retail clients with a greater, unique perspective on the market.

Miller joins AM-PS from Cushman & Wakefield; she previously managed acquisitions for a boutique investment fund in Manhattan and began her career as a leasing broker at Oxford Property Group. Libby has worked on behalf of tenants such as Pop Up Grocer, % Arabica, Norrona, Umi Japanese and L’Appartement 4F. Her landlord work includes the execution of leasing strategies on behalf of Rose Associates, Ponte Gadea, JEMB, Shoo Loong Kan, Rialto Capital, and ZG Capital Partners.

"We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Christian, Lucas, and Libby as they join the AM-PS family. Each of them brings a wealth of expertise that perfectly aligns with our dedication to excellence and innovation within the commercial real estate sector. Their combined experience will substantially enhance our capabilities, reinforcing our standing as a prominent provider of unmatched advisory services to our valued clients” said AM-PS co-founder Michael Marsal.

Since its establishment in October 2020, AM-PS has assisted in the creation and execution of national real estate strategy on behalf of its clients, which include iconic retailers such as Patagonia, Kendra Scott, Toteme, Acne Studios, Stone Island, Movement Climbing, Save The Duck, Black Diamond, Rains, Varley, Ghirardelli Chocolates, Tommy John, Blue Stone Lane and Insomnia Cookies. Recently completed AM-PS deals in New York include Aviator Nation at 93 Mercer Street; Parajumpers at 464 Broome Street; Save the Duck at 496 Broadway; On Running at 93 North 6th Street; and Birkenstock at 70 North 6th Street. AM-PS has proudly assisted their clients in facilitating more than 400 deals both locally and across the United States since its inception.

Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions

Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions (AM-PS) is a fully integrated commercial real estate advisory firm, providing data-driven real estate services on a local, regional and national level to both landlords and tenants. The AMPS team has completed more than 5 million square feet of commercial real estate transactions across the United States and specializes in delivering all-inclusive services to clients at every stage of their business. For tenants, this includes portfolio, market and location analysis, as well as site selection, project and transaction management, design and strategy. For landlords, the experienced team offers site and project analysis, short-and long-term leasing, property management, marketing strategy and vision.

AM-PS is a privately owned subsidiary of Alvarez & Marsal Inc. For more information, please visit: www.amp-solutions.com

