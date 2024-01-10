SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in NuScale Power Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SMR

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NuScale Power Corporation (“NuScale” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SMR). The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon, and docketed under 23-cv- 01956, is on behalf of the class of all persons and entities (“Class”) that purchased or otherwise acquired NuScale securities between March 15, 2023 and November 8, 2023 (“Class Period”).



NuScale is a nuclear power company that develops small modular reactor (“SMR”) technology. It claims that its SMRs will “deliver safe, scalable, cost-effective and reliable carbon-free power.” NuScale has not yet commercialized any SMRs.

On the morning of October 19, 2023, Iceberg Research issued a research report that contradicted NuScale’s claims that it could fulfill two large contracts: (1) a contract with the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (“UAMPS”) for its Carbon Free Power Project (“CFPP”), and (2) a contract with Standard Power, a company providing data center services for businesses focusing on blockchain mining and high-performance computing applications.

On October 19, 2023, the Company’s share price fell $0.58 per share, or 11.5%, to close at $4.46 per share, on unusually high trading volume.

On October 20, 2023, the Company’s share price continued to fall another $0.66 per share, or 14.9%, to close at $3.80 per share, on unusually high trading volume.

On November 8, 2023, after the market closed, NuScale and UAMPS announced that they had mutually agreed to terminate the CFPP contract because they had failed to engage enough subscribers.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.02 per share, or 32.9%, to close at $2.08 per share on November 9, 2023, on unusually high trading volume.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that (1) because of the effect of inflationary pressures on the cost of construction and power, the Company and UAMPS would be unable to sign up enough subscribers to fulfill the CFPP; (2) Standard Power did not have the financial ability to support its agreement with NuScale; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

