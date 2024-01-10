Industrial Burner Market Surges with 4.8% CAGR Growth from 2022 to 2032, Projected to Reach US$ 10.37 Billion by 2032, According to Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide revenue of the industrial burner market reached US$ 6.23 billion, as reported by Persistence Market Research. Anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2022 to 2032, the industrial burner industry is projected to attain a total revenue of US$ 10.37 billion by the year 2032.



The industrial burner market is driven by a surge in demand for efficient and sustainable solutions across various industries. From manufacturing and power generation to food processing and refining, industrial burners play a crucial role in generating heat for diverse applications. This report delves into the key trends and factors propelling the market growth, highlighting the latest advancements and opportunities in this dynamic space.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 6.48 Billion Estimated Revenue 2032 US$ 10.37 Billion Growth Rate - CAGR 4.8% Forecast Period 2022-2032 No. of Pages 290 Pages Market Segmentation By Burner Type, Burner Design, Application, Fuel Type, End-use Industry, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Andritz AG

Sales Analysis of Industrial Burners (2017 to 2021) Vs. Market Projections (2022 to 2032)

Industrial burner sales analysis from 2017 to 2021 shows a 1.7% CAGR, with a projected 4% increase in 2022 due to a surge in manufacturing post-COVID-19. Electronic modules now prevalent in burners facilitate precise fuel-to-air ratio control, replacing traditional relay systems. Modern control systems offer advantages like modulation based on configured ratios, utilizing lambda (AFR) sensors for accurate monitoring. These advancements, coupled with the adaptability to emission fluctuations, are expected to drive industrial burner sales. Looking ahead, industrial burners are poised to play a crucial role in regenerative power generation for future energy systems, requiring additional energy carriers for storage and transmission. Despite facing some challenges, overcoming these obstacles is anticipated in the pursuit of more sustainable combustion practices.

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

Surge in Industrial Production: The global manufacturing sector is experiencing a boom, leading to increased demand for industrial heat processes. This, in turn, is driving the need for efficient and high-performing burners across various industries, from metalworking and petrochemicals to food processing and textiles.

Focus on Efficiency and Energy Savings: As energy costs continue to rise, industrial companies are prioritizing burner systems that maximize fuel efficiency and minimize energy waste. This trend is driving the adoption of advanced technologies such as low-NOx burners, modulating burners, and oxygen trim control systems.

Environmental Regulations and Sustainability Initiatives: Stringent emission regulations and rising concerns about climate change are pushing manufacturers to adopt cleaner burning technologies. This is creating a demand for burners that comply with environmental standards and minimize greenhouse gas emissions.

Advancements in Burner Technology: The industrial burner market is witnessing continuous innovation, with manufacturers developing new technologies to improve efficiency, safety, and controllability. Examples include burners with enhanced fuel atomization, improved combustion control systems, and integrated emission control technologies.

Industrial Burner Market: Challenges and Restraints to Consider



While the industrial burner market sizzles with potential, there are undoubtedly factors acting like dampeners on its growth. Here's a look at some key restraints:

Cost Concerns: Industrial burners can be expensive, particularly advanced models with fuel efficiency and emission control features. This initial investment can be a barrier for budget-conscious businesses, especially in price-sensitive markets.



Stringent Regulations: Environmental regulations and safety standards are tightening globally, demanding cleaner burning and more efficient burners. Manufacturers need to ensure compliance, which can increase development and production costs, impacting affordability.



Fuel Fluctuations: The rise and fall of fuel prices can impact the operating costs of industrial burners. Businesses seeking stability might hesitate to invest in burners reliant on volatile fuels, like natural gas.



Skill Gap: Operating and maintaining advanced industrial burners can require specialized skills and knowledge. A lack of trained personnel in some regions can hinder adoption and lead to operational inefficiencies.



Infrastructure Limitations: Certain regions lack the necessary infrastructure, like readily available natural gas pipelines or reliable alternative fuel sources, to support the widespread use of advanced industrial burners.



Technological Disruption: Emerging alternative technologies for heating and thermal processes, like electric furnaces or plasma cutters, could pose a long-term challenge to the dominance of industrial burners.



Competition: The market is fiercely competitive, with established players and new entrants vying for market share. This can lead to price pressure and difficulty for smaller manufacturers to differentiate themselves.



Opportunities in the Industrial Burner Market:

The utilization of 3D printing technology has been instrumental in the creation of intricate products, leading to substantial reductions in production costs. This innovation extends to the manufacturing of burners with well-designed flames for both liquid and gas fuels. Euro-K GmbH, a leading producer of power conversion devices, exemplifies this by employing 3D printing to develop compact technology burners, enhancing fuel efficiency and providing flexibility in performance. The micro-burner, powered by an amplifier generating a fuel and air mixture, demonstrates the versatility to burn both gas and liquid fuel.

Furthermore, the application of 3D technology extends to the maritime industry, where advanced industrial burners play a crucial role. These burners act as catalysts in the injection process of diesel or oil into furnaces on ships, igniting boilers that produce steam, subsequently driving turbines for propulsion. These advancements underscore the promising opportunities for industrial burners incorporating 3D printing technology.

Recent Developments:

In November 2021, Fives secured an order for an 8.5 MW Pillard ROTAFLAM burner for a French cement plant's clay calcination kiln. The delivery is expected in mid-2022, with commissioning scheduled for the second half of the year.

In November 2020, ANDRITZ Group acquired Enviroburners Oy, a company specializing in advanced industrial burner solutions for energy production and environmental protection.

In November 2019, Weishaupt expanded its presence by opening a new branch office in Regensburg, Germany. This office focuses on providing customer support and training services in specific administrative districts.

In January 2018, Selas Heat Technology introduced the Red-Ray high-intensity gas-fired infrared burner for paper drying. This innovative technology utilizes a unique 3D printed Siliconized Silicon-Carbide (Si-SiC) lattice design, allowing the burner to achieve an industry-leading maximum temperature of 2,450 °F (1,350 °C). This provides mill operators with the flexibility to increase throughput or reduce energy consumption.

Key Segments Covered in Industrial Burner Industry Analysis

Industrial Burner Market by Burner Type:

Regenerative Burners

High Velocity Burners

Thermal Radiation

Radiant Burners

Customized (Burner Boilers)

Flat Flame Burners

Line Burners

Others

Industrial Burner Market by Burner Design:

Mono Blocks Single Stage Two Stage

Duo-Block

Industrial Burner Market by Application:

Boilers

Furnaces/Forges

Air Heating/Drying

Incineration

Others



Industrial Burner Market by Fuel Type:

Gas Burners

Oil Burners

Duel Fuel Burners



Industrial Burner Market by End-use Industry

Metal & Metallurgy

Power Generation

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food Processing

Automotive

Pulp & Paper

Textile Industry

Other Industrial

End-Use Analysis:

In terms of end-use, the power generation segment is poised to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The global surge in power demand is driving the necessity for industrial heating products utilized in diverse power generation facilities, including steam power plants, gas turbine-based power plants, coal-fired power plants, and diesel-fired power plants, for electricity generation.

Fuel Type Analysis:

Considering fuel types, dual fuel industrial burners are anticipated to experience the second-highest growth in the market due to their availability in various specifications. Recognized for features such as easy operation, compact design, durability, energy efficiency, and enhanced performance, dual fuel burners are gaining popularity.

Additionally, the gas type is expected to hold a substantial market share globally. This prominence is attributed to the increased adoption of gas heating equipment across diverse industries like bakery and ovens, boilers, furnaces, automobile workshops, and metal industries. The appeal lies in the gas type's characteristics, including high tensile strength, extended service life, optimal performance, reliability, and durability.

Country-wise Insights:

U.S. Industrial Burner Market Overview: The U.S. industrial burner market is poised for a 4.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, driven by a growing regulatory environment enhancing burner efficiency. Manufacturers in the country prioritize low-emission, high-efficiency, and high-power industrial burners, with metal & mining and power generation leading in demand.

China's Dominance in East Asian Market: China is expected to capture over 57% of the East Asian market share by 2032, offering an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 640.1 Mn. With a substantial industry value added of over US$ 6.9 trillion and a thriving manufacturing sector, China stands as a major consumer of industrial burners globally. The market is moderately fragmented, making it an attractive location for cost-effective and customizable industrial burners.

India's Lucrative Market for Industrial Burners: India's industrial burner market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.2%, gaining 370 BPS during the forecast period. Despite initial disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian industrial sector rebounded in 2021–2022 due to increased consumer demand, record vaccination rates, and government policy support like the AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. With growing foreign direct investment (FDI) and financial backing from the government, the industrial sector's promising outlook is expected to benefit the Indian industrial burner market over the coming decade.

Key Questions Answered in the Report on the Industrial Burner Market

What are the key trends driving market growth? What is the current market size, and how is it expected to evolve in the coming years? What are the factors influencing the market's growth or contraction? How is the industrial burner market segmented based on types, fuels, applications, or other relevant factors? Who are the major players in the industrial burner market? What strategies are they adopting to gain a competitive edge? What are the driving factors behind the growth of the industrial burner market? What regions are expected to witness significant growth, and why? What recent technological developments are influencing the industrial burner industry?



