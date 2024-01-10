ExecOnline Collaborates with the Amazon Web Services Generative AI Innovation Center to Advance Leadership Development

New York, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ExecOnline, the pioneer of online leadership development, announced its collaboration with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Innovation Center (GenAIIC), a $100 million program to help AWS customers develop and implement generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the EdTech space.

Through this collaboration, ExecOnline will use Amazon generative AI technologies, including Amazon Bedrock, and leverage the expertise of the AWS GenAIIC to develop an innovative B2B virtual assistant. By harnessing the power of generative AI and ExecOnline’s proprietary data, this industry-leading virtual assistant will provide tailored learning recommendations aligned to the unique needs of an organization, its leaders, and their teams.

"We are honored to have been chosen by Amazon to team up with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center," said Julia Alexander, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at ExecOnline. "In today’s ever-changing business environment, ExecOnline's virtual assistant represents a significant leap in how HR, Talent, and L&D leaders can access educational information and make decisions about their leaders’ development and career journeys.”

This joint effort between ExecOnline and the AWS GenAIIC is set to evolve the landscape of leadership development. By combining ExecOnline's market-leading expertise in delivering high-impact leadership development learning programs co-created with the world’s best business schools and management experts, with Amazon's advanced AI capabilities, this tool is poised to lead the industry in providing an innovative solution for professional growth.

“Through the virtual assistant, we will leverage the fundamental goals of an organization as well as their more nuanced needs to recommend the programs most likely to help our client’s performance,” added Barry Goldberg, ExecOnline’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. “The assistant will continually evolve through user feedback and data analysis to provide increasingly accurate and helpful recommendations.”

ExecOnline is excited to deploy this groundbreaking virtual assistant to all its clients this year, enabling them to unlock their leaders’ full potential and drive organizational success. The partnership with Amazon's GenAIIC underscores ExecOnline's dedication to delivering unparalleled leadership development experiences that elevate both leaders and organizations.

“We are delighted to work closely with ExecOnline and help them build this virtual assistant that will unlock new opportunities and value for their clients,” said Sri Elaprolu, global head of the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center. “We share ExecOnline’s commitment to continually creating new EdTech experiences by harnessing the power of data, generative AI, and the cloud.”

About ExecOnline

As the pioneer of online leadership development for enterprises, ExecOnline connects all leaders to their future potential. Since 2012, ExecOnline has delivered career-enhancing opportunities to more than 100,000 leaders in over 100 countries through its integrated learning and coaching solutions that empower organizations to build, scale, and measure the impact of world-class leadership development. In partnership with the world’s top business schools, such as Berkeley Haas, Chicago Booth, Columbia, UVA Darden School of Business, Tuck at Dartmouth, Duke CE, IMD, Ivey, MIT Sloan, Stanford GSB, Wharton and Yale, ExecOnline designs high-impact programs for busy leaders using its Learn by Doing with Impact methodology of applied learning. Through individual and group coaching, its global network of certified coaches helps accelerate the development of critical leadership capabilities.

Named by Forbes as a “Technology Company to Watch” and “America’s Best Startup Employer,” ExecOnline is a member of the World Economic Forum New Champions Community. ExecOnline Co-founder and CEO Stephen Bailey was recognized as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year New York 2022 Award Winner.

