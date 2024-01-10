Great Wave Acupuncture & Wellness: A New Era of Holistic Healing in Westford, Massachusetts

Westford, MA , Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The health and wellness landscape in Westford, Massachusetts is set to transform with the opening of Great Wave Acupuncture & Wellness, a pioneering integrative and holistic practice. Dedicated to offering a unique blend of traditional East Asian medicine and Western medical thinking, Great Wave will offer the community treatments for common and unique conditions such as pain, headaches, depression, anxiety, grief, fertility, orthopedic conditions, stress, cancer treatment support and much more.



Great Wave Acupuncture & Wellness

Founded by Dr. Ken Cerreto, a graduate of the New England School of Acupuncture, Great Wave Acupuncture & Wellness is more than just a treatment center. In addition to offering acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, and therapeutic massage, Great Wave Acupuncture & Wellness will also provide educational opportunities in the form of stress management and meditation classes, lifestyle modification, and dietician/nutritionist services.

“Great Wave’s goal is to offer our patients the most effective and safe treatments available in a comfortable, professional setting. Our integrative treatment approach means that each provider on our team works together, for you, to achieve the best possible outcomes. Great Wave will bring traditional East Asian medicine and western medical healthcare models together to maximize treatment outcomes for our patients,” states Dr. Ken Cerreto, founder/owner and lead acupuncturist at Great Wave Acupuncture & Wellness.

A New Approach to Healing

At Great Wave, the focus is on integrative care. Acupuncture, known for its safety, effectiveness, and relaxing properties, forms the cornerstone of the practice. Whether it's managing chronic pain, orthopedic conditions, mental health issues like depression and anxiety, or supporting reproductive health and pregnancy, the scope of acupuncture's benefits is extensive.

About Dr. Ken Cerreto

Dr. Cerreto's journey in the field of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine culminated with a Doctorate focusing on integrative healthcare and pain management. He also trained extensively in orthopedic acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine. His clinical experience spans a wide range of conditions, treating patients from all backgrounds, including veterans, athletes, children, busy parents, and the elderly. His commitment extends beyond Great Wave, as he also provides pro bono services at the Virginia Thurston Healing Garden Cancer Support Center.

Join Us in Welcoming a New Wave of Wellness

Great Wave Acupuncture & Wellness invites the Westford community and beyond to explore the benefits of this time-honored practice. For those seeking a natural, holistic approach to health and wellness, the doors of Great Wave are open. Whether your condition is considered one well suited for acupuncture treatment or unique, Dr. Cerreto and his team are ready to listen and assist you on your journey to wellness.

For more information, visit Great Wave Acupuncture & Wellness website or contact our office to schedule a consultation.

###

Contact:

Dr. Ken Cerreto

Great Wave Acupuncture & Wellness

198 Littleton Rd Suite 202

Westford, MA 01886

(978) 577-6451

info@greatwaveacupuncture.com

https://www.greatwaveacupuncture.com/



Great Wave Acupuncture & Wellness



