Ultrasound Gel Market Size, Trends Analysis and Forecast Report 2023 - Global Market to Reach $124 Million by 2030

The global ultrasound gel market size is estimated to reach USD 124.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2030

The increasing adoption rate of ultrasound devices in healthcare settings due to its diagnostic efficiency and cost-effectiveness is the factor expected to drive the demand for the conductive medium during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing number of external sonography procedures requiring a low level of sterility has contributed to its largest market share.







Increasing patient visits reporting problems such as heart disease, kidney and gallbladder problems, and lung and intestinal diseases where ultrasound primarily finds application is expected to increase the consumption rate of the gel.

Growing concern to protect the ultrasound transducer from damages and the developing trend to provide utmost patient satisfaction during treatment has led to increasing demand for odorless, colorless, and stain-free ultrasound gels. The availability of handheld sonography devices at affordable prices has promoted their adoption rate in small-sized clinics. Therefore, the growing installation rate of sonography units in clinics has contributed to the rising demand of gel in these setups.



Availability of alternative to ultrasound gels, the advent of gel-free sonography probes, and limited access to medical consumables in rural areas are expected to resist the growth of the market during the forecast period. The gel-free sonography probes can be a major threat to the market, but its expensiveness is limiting its adoption rate.



Ultrasound Gels Market Report Highlights

The non-sterile segment held the largest revenue share of 70.6% in 2022 and are expected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period

The sterile segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

The hospitals segment held the largest market share owing to its large patient pool, strict adherence to medical imaging protocols, and availability of advanced technology

Ambulatory centers and clinics are anticipated to grow at the speediest rate during the forecast period

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.2% in 2022

The increasing acceptance of sonography at community level clinics and home healthcare will drive the market growth in the region

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to large unmet needs, increasing healthcare expenditure, and presence of several small-scale domestic manufacturers.

