Plasma Fractionation Market to Worth USD 58.24 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global plasma fractionation market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several key factors. One significant contributor is the increasing proportion of elderly individuals worldwide, who are more susceptible to rare medical conditions that necessitate using blood derivatives and plasma-based therapies.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/plasma-fractionation-market

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Plasma Fractionation Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 119

Figures – 77

The global plasma fractionation market is poised for promising growth, driven by a convergence of factors that create favorable business opportunities for industry participants. Increasing research and development efforts are paving the way for innovative advancements in plasma-based therapies and products.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 30.87 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 58.24 Billion CAGR 8.3% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Product

Method

Application

End Use Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Plasma Fractionation Market

CSL Behring

Grifols

Octapharma

Baxalta/Shire

Kedrion

China Biologic Products Holdings

Sanquin

Bio Products Laboratory

Japan Blood Products Organization

LFB Group

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products

Green Cross Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Beijing Tiantan Biological Products

Biotest AG

China National Pharmaceutical Group Co. (Sinopharm)

GC Pharma

ADMA Biologics

Emergent BioSolutions.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/plasma-fractionation-market

Immunoglobulin Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Multifaceted Utility of Immunoglobulins

Immunoglobulin segment has emerged as the dominant player in the plasma fractionation market, commanding a significant share. This dominance is attributed to the multifaceted utility of immunoglobulins, which are employed in treating, diagnosing, and managing a wide array of metabolic disorders.

The markets in North America have asserted their dominance in the plasma fractionation market, holding a commanding share of 53.93%. This remarkable market position is the result of a combination of factors. The region has witnessed a notable uptick in the prevalence of respiratory illnesses, underlining the critical need for plasma-derived therapies in treating such conditions.

Neurology Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Alarming Surge in the Incidence of Neurological Diseases

Neurology category emerged as the undisputed leader in the global plasma fractionation market, building a substantial revenue of USD 8,356.9. This commanding dominance can be attributed to a compelling driver— the alarming surge in the incidence of neurological diseases worldwide.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region are experiencing significant expansion in the plasma fractionation market, driven by various factors. Tighter government regulations have prompted a more structured and quality-focused approach to plasma-based therapies, instilling greater confidence among healthcare providers and patients.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the plasma fractionation market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Plasma Fractionation Market

In 2022, Grifols marked a significant milestone by inaugurating a state-of-the-art facility at its global manufacturing and distribution hub in Dublin, Ireland. This cutting-edge facility is dedicated to purifying and filling albumin, a critical component in plasma-derived therapies. Grifols' strategic investment in this facility underscores its commitment to ensuring a robust supply of essential medical products to meet the growing demand for plasma-derived treatments.

In 2022, CSL Behring K.K. achieved a significant milestone when it received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan for Berinert S.C. Injection 2000. This product is a lyophilized human C1-esterase inhibitor concentrate formulated for subcutaneous (SC) injection in plasma derivatives.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/plasma-fractionation-market

Key Questions Answered in Plasma Fractionation Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market

Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Market

Global Protein Therapeutics Market

Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzers Market

Global Biobanking Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741