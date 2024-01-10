Liquid Crystal (LC) Antenna Industry Trends and Forecast Report 2023-2028 Featuring Case Study Analysis of AGC, SES Networks, Alcan Systems, Kymeta Corp, Sky Perfect JSAT, Kymeta, and Toyota

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Crystal (LC) Antenna Market by Type (Electronically Steered Phase Array Antenna, Metasurface-based Antenna) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LC antenna market is projected to reach USD 12.3 million by 2028 from USD 9.1 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major factors driving the market growth of the LC antenna includes the growing deployment of LC antennas in 5G communications and in the automotive sector. Moreover, continuous technological advancement in LC antennas is expected to provide several growth opportunities for market players in the LC antenna market.

Metasurface-based antennas is expected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Metasurface-based antennas have a lower profile, simpler design and higher energy efficiency as compared to the electronically steered phased array antennas which makes them highly suitable for specific applications like beam scanning and synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) imaging. Therefore, the increasing integration of metasurface-based antennas in applications such as beam scanning and SAR imaging drives the market growth.

Research Coverage

The report segments the LC antenna market and forecasts its size based on type. The report also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the market growth. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market. The major players of the LC antenna market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Kymeta Corporation (US), ALCAN Systems GmbH i.L. (Germany), and Spatialite Antenna Systems (Latvia).

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Adoption of LC Antennas in Satellite Applications Growing Use of LC Antennas in 5G Communications Increasing Applications of LC Antennas in the Automotive Sector

Restraints Limited Frequency Range of LC Antennas

Opportunities Growing Deployment of LC Antennas in IoT Networks Increasing Popularity of LC Antennas in Aerospace Applications

Challenges Performance Limitations of LC Antennas



Case Study Analysis

AGC Inc. Overcame In-Building Penetration Challenges of 5G with Wavethru Technology SES Networks Collaborated with Alcan Systems GmbH to Develop Flat Panel Antennas for Customer Edge Terminals Kymeta Corporation Helped Sky Perfect JSAT Develop High-Capacity Satellite Communications for Cars and Emergency Vehicles Kymeta's LC Antenna Helped Toyota Develop 4G LTE Connection for In-Car Entertainment and Navigation Systems

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 68 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Growth Forecast Assumptions

2.4 Parameters Considered to Understand Recession Impact on the LC Antenna Market

2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.6 Research Assumptions

2.7 Risk Assessment

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in the LC Antenna Market

4.2 LC Antenna Market, by Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Mapping

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.6 Technology Trends

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Case Study Analysis

5.9 Regulatory Landscape

6 LC Antenna Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electronically Steered Phased Array Antenna

6.3 Metasurface-based Antenna

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Competitive Scenario and Trends

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Key Players

Alcan Systems GmbH I.L.

Kymeta Corporation

Merck KGaA

Spatialite Antenna Systems

