LifeLabs Scores Back-to-Back Win: Named 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted for Second Consecutive Year

Toronto, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs is proud to announce our achievement for the second consecutive year – securing the 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Brand Award in Health Diagnostic Services.

"In the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, this back-to-back win is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our incredible team. It's not just an award; it's a promise we keep to our community—to be our customer's trusted partner in health," says Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs.

Over 25,000 voices across Canada chimed in, and LifeLabs emerged as the number one trusted choice for health diagnostic services. Our frontline staff, with their professionalism, helpful attitude, and customer-centric mindset, have turned each visit into a positive experience. 84% of respondents said that LifeLabs has values they identify with, up 4% from last year, citing caring and helpful employees as the main drivers of trust in the LifeLabs brand. This win reaffirms our position as a service provider and an integral part of people's healthcare journeys.

We are grateful for the trust our community has placed in us. Here's to celebrating this win and reclaiming Canadians' number-one choice in health diagnostics.

Dive into the specifics with the BrandSpark press release here.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading-edge technologies and our 6,500 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada’s Best Employers (2021, 2022 and 2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022 and 2023) by Forbes and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian-owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at LifeLabs.com.