Stingray Karaoke to Elevate In-Car Entertainment in AFEELA Prototype by Sony Honda Mobility

MONTREAL, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced an exciting opportunity with Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (SHM) as Stingray Karaoke will become a featured in-car entertainment service in the innovative and luxurious AFEELA Prototype. This collaboration is being showcased at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and represents the start of future collaboration between the companies.

SHM is enhancing the AFEELA experience by offering an engaging karaoke experience. AFEELA Prototype, which represents SHM's purpose to "Move people, through the pursuit of innovation with diverse inspirations," provides the perfect stage to showcase new features like Stingray's Passenger App which allows non-drivers to use their mobile device to control and enjoy an engaging singing experience over the vehicle audio system.

Stingray Karaoke in AFEELA Prototype will allow passengers to delve into a massive international song catalog, browsable by title, artist, lyrics, or genre. With a diverse range of music that spans Rock, Country, Pop/K&JPop, Rap, R&B, and Kids & Family, there's a tune for every taste and occasion. This extensive library is accessible through a multilingual interface, ensuring a personalized user experience for AFEELA's audience.

Prioritizing safety, karaoke system's visual components are designed to switch off on the main display while driving, maintaining the driver's attention on the road. Meanwhile, the innovative Passenger App empowers passengers to interact with the karaoke system via their mobile devices, managing song choices, lyrics, and playback, all complemented by AFEELA Prototype's high-fidelity sound system for an immersive karaoke session.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-vehicle and on-board content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 20,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.

About AFEELA by Sony Honda Mobility

Sony Honda Mobility established the company by Sony Group and Honda Motor, to jointly develop and sell high value-added EVs, providing a business for mobility services.

The "AFEELA" represents "FEEL" which is the center of the mobility experience, and its Prototype demonstrates a new relationship between people and mobility.

SHM plans to start taking pre-orders are planned to begin in the first half of 2025, sales by the end of 2025, and delivery from spring in 2026 in North America and by the end of 2026 in Japan. For more information, visit www.shm-afeela.com.