Amway Corporation Company Overview Report 2023: Market Analysis and Brand Diversification by Industry and Geography

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amway Corporation - Company Overview and Analysis, 2023 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



'Amway Corporation - Company Overview and Analysis, 2023 Update', reports key findings as of 3rd October, 2023 based on market analysis and brand diversification by industry and geography.



Amway Corporation (Amway) is an American direct seller that develops and markets a wide range of nutrition products, cosmetics, toiletries, and household goods. Amway markets products under brands such as Nutrilite, Artistry, eSpring, BodyKey, and Amway Home.

Most of the company's sales come from the consumer health industry (53.4%). Amway is present across all regions worldwide with its major business concentrated in Asia, which accounted for 78.7% of value sales in 2022. China was the key market for the company generating sales of 46.2%, followed by the US (12.1%) and Japan (7.3%).



Scope

Asia was the leading revenue generating region for Amway in 2022

North America present growth prospects for Amway's consumer health business

Amway's business in Asia and North America sees favorable outlook

Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered:

