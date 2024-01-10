United States Windows Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Rising Refurbishment Activities and Positive Outlook for the Construction Industry Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Windows Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Frame Material (Vinyl, Wood, Aluminum), By Type (Sliding Windows, Double/Single-hung Windows), By End-use (New Construction, Refurbishment), By State, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. windows market size is expected to reach USD 16.41 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6%

The growth is attributed to the rising investments in residential and non-residential construction owing to the increasing population and growing tourism and hospitality sector. Growing refurbishment activities are further anticipated to fuel the market expansion in the country.







The U.S. construction industry is one of the most developed and technologically advanced industries, characterized by the massive presence of multinational companies, healthy economic conditions, and the rising focus of the government on boosting the construction industry. These factors benefit the fenestration market in the country. The market has also witnessed the adoption of automation in the window manufacturing process by using software and advanced machinery, both for production and quality control activities.



However, the construction industry is one of the major segments contributing to waste generation on a global level. It is also largely responsible for carbon dioxide emissions and global warming. The growing construction industry also contributes to pollution with its byproducts such as cement dust, ash, glass, and hydrocarbon compounds which are dumped in landfills and water bodies. This waste is increasing every year owing to the growth of the construction industry. This, in turn, is likely to negatively impact on the market's demand.



The advancements in technologies have given rise to the development of energy-efficient windows. One such technology is smart glass windows, which use advanced technologies to insulate and block light passing into a building. This can change its transparency, blocking certain wavelengths of light. These windows allow the users to regulate the amount of light and heat entering a house, while also enhancing privacy.



The U.S. market for windows is highly competitive due to the presence of various small and large players. Companies are opting for various strategies such as the acquisition of local niche players, to improve customer interaction and improve their market position. Furthermore, new product development such as sustainable windows, development of a strong distribution network, and mergers & acquisitions are some of the strategies used by players to gain a competitive edge.

U.S. Windows Market Report Highlights

Vinyl frame material used in the manufacturing of windows dominated the market in 2022, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. Vinyl window frames are energy efficient as they have a very strong thermal rating. They possess excellent quality in reducing air draft. This helps lower the energy consumption of buildings and makes them highly energy efficient. Moreover, these window frames require minimal maintenance in their service life compared to window frames developed from wood and aluminum. These factors are expected to fuel the market's demand

The refurbishment end-use segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and it is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% in the coming years. With increasing awareness of environmental sustainability and rising energy costs, property owners are investing in energy efficiency upgrades of their buildings. Windows play a crucial role in improving a building's energy performance. By replacing old, inefficient windows with energy-efficient models, property owners can reduce energy consumption, lower heating and cooling costs, and improve overall comfort. The demand for energy-efficient windows in refurbishment activities is driven by the desire to achieve greater energy savings and sustainability

The double/single-hung windows segment, valued at USD 6.65 billion in 2022, is growing due to their popularity in cold climate regions like the Northeast and Midwest of the U.S. They are space-saving and free from swinging, making them a popular choice among people which are seeking versatile ventilation

The Texas market for windows accounted for USD 1.91 billion in 2022. The growth is attributed to the growing construction industry in the state. Texas is one of the largest states in the U.S., with a thriving construction industry. The growth of its windows market is closely related to construction activity and the growing housing market. Therefore, growth in population, government housing initiatives, and economy is expected to drive the windows market growth in the state over the forecast period

The U.S. windows industry exhibits high competition owing to the presence of established players in this industry. Some competitors also focus on strategies such as new product development, expansion of production capacities and distribution networks, competitive pricing, and mergers and acquisitions in order to gain a competitive edge

