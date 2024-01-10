Compaction Machines Market with a Projected CAGR of 6.4%, Expected to Attain a Market Share of US$ 10.42 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The compaction machines market is anticipated to thrive at a steady CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to have a market share of US$ 10.42 billion by 2033, while it is likely to be valued at US$ 5.60 billion in 2023.



Governments working for the advancement of waste compression and management systems, enhanced construction activities, and industrial applications help the market expand its boundaries. Furthermore, the new efficient and productive technology also helps increase these machines' sales.

Growing businesses, along with private waste management companies, are offering different ranges of services while also providing all-scale machines for specific industrial operations. Hence, higher sales are expected during the forecast period.

The waste management skills of compaction machines make it a high requirement for different sectors. These sectors involve hospitality, medical services, residential societies, biomass plants, and water facilities.

Different types of compaction equipment at construction sites vary with the applications. Brands are introducing new machines such as smooth-wheeled rollers, sheep foot rollers, pneumatic rollers, vibratory rollers, rammers, and plate compactors.

Agriculture and soil renovation projects also use these rollers and compactors for the sand-gravel mixes, turning them into fine-grained soil. The long range of applications, advanced technology, and integration with robotics and autonomous machinery is anticipated to transform the future of the market.



Key Points

The United States market leads the North American compaction machines market in terms of market share in North America. The United States held a market share of 18.5% in 2022. The factors attributed to the growth are the restoration of construction activities and industrial expansion. The advent of autonomous machinery for the compression of waste is also popular in the regional market. The German compaction machines market held a market share of 3.4% in 2022. The market growth is caused by the government advancing waste management and industrial site set-up. The Indian market thrives at a steady CAGR of 6.3% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to the penetration of advanced waste management and government-run campaigns for cleanliness and waste program The Chinese market also thrives at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Based on the product type, the heavy compaction machine segment leads the market, as it held a market share of 71.9% in 2022.





Competitive Landscape

The key vendors focus on building durable, reliable, affordable, and efficient machines for all users. The competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel.

Key Players

AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc.

Terex Corporation

BOMAG GmbH

Wacker Neuson SE

XCMG Co. Ltd

Zoomlion Heavy Industries Science and Technology Co Ltd

Atlas Copco

Wirtgen Group

Sany Heavy Industries Co Ltd

AMMANN GROUP





Recent Market Developments

AB Volvo has introduced the high-performance soil compaction machine with increased operating weight and 31.40 to 153 KW rated engine power. The machine comes with high-quality components, a visible operator environment, and a low-fuel-consumption engine.

Caterpillar Inc has launched the Cat Compact with machine driver power (MDP) that offers energy-based measurement that provides moisture-detecting technology as well.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type:

Heavy compaction machines Heavy tandem roller 5 to 8 Tonne 8 to 11 Tonne > 11 Tonne Single drum roller 3 to 5 Tonne 5 to 8 Tonne 8 to 12 Tonne 12 to 15 Tonne > 15 Tonne

Pneumatic roller

Light compaction machines Hand operated machines Rammer Vibratory plates (forward) Vibratory plates ( reverse) Walk behind roller Light tandem roller < 1.8 Tonne 8 to 3 Tonne 3 to 5 Tonne Trench roller





Key Regions Covered:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

The Middle East and Africa

