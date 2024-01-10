Center for Community Investment’s Leadership Development Program Announces 16 Fellows Focused on Resilient, Equitable Communities

Washington, DC, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Community Investment (CCI), a sponsored project at Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, is pleased to announce the selection of its fifth cohort of Fulcrum Fellows. These 16 dynamic changemakers will participate in a 13-month action-learning program that equips leaders with the community investment, racial equity, and adaptive leadership knowledge and skills to ignite lasting change in communities. They will join a growing, network of leaders who are committed to advancing racial equity and supporting disinvested communities to achieve their environmental, social, and economic priorities.
This year’s Fellows span the country from California to Maine and Florida to Colorado, using their work in affordable housing, climate resilience, philanthropy, and community and economic development to spark more resilient, equitable communities.
Over the course of the hands-on, intensive fellowship, Fellows will build their skills in adaptive leadership and community investment; apply systems thinking to tackle racial inequities and economic marginalization; and use the Capital Absorption Framework to create and execute a robust pipeline of investable, high-impact opportunities that address inequities. Each Fellow will also pursue a meaningful effort in their community that will rely on investment capital to succeed and that has the potential to change how the community organizes and deploys community investment.
“Communities across the country face a host of interlocking challenges, from structural racism and the inequitable distribution of resources to climate change to the expiration of post-pandemic federal funding supports. This is a critical moment for building and deploying the community investment and leadership strategies that will help these exceptional Fulcrum Fellows achieve the visions of their communities,” said CCI Executive Director Robin Hacke.
The 16 fellowship recipients are:
Kate Ansorge
Director, Shared Equity Housing Managing Director of Real Estate Solutions
Chicago IFF
Chicago, IL
Carrie Blumert
County Commissioner
District 1, Oklahoma County
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Dontá Council
Community and Economic Development Advisor
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia
Khaliff Davis
Managing Director, Structured Lending and Investing
Reinvestment Fund
Atlanta, Georgia
Swati Ghosh
Vice President, Insights and Innovations
New Growth Innovation Network
Seattle, Washington
Trené Hawkins
Program Officer
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
Lawrenceville, New Jersey
Amanda Hughes
Executive Director
Stanislaus 2030
Modesto, California
Anita Kumar
Director, Collaborative Health Equity Practice
Bay Area Regional Health Inequities Initiative
Oakland, California
Nola Miguel
Executive Director
Globeville Elyria Swansea Coalition & Tierra Colectiva
Denver, Colorado
Ahmed Mori
Vice President of Community Economic Development
Catalyst Miami
Miami, Florida
Nneka Onwuzurike
First Deputy of Business and Neighborhood Development
City of Chicago Mayor’s Office
Chicago, Illinois
Christa Stoneham
Chief Executive Officer and President
Houston Land Bank
Houston, Texas
Tosha Tabron
Social Investment Officer
The Kresge Foundation
Detroit, Michigan
Sima Thakkar
Senior Director of Health and Climate Equity
Raza Development Fund
Phoenix, Arizona
Daniel Wallace
Chief Investment Officer
Coastal Enterprises, Inc.
Brunswick, Maine
Regina Celestin Williams
Executive Director
SV@Home
San José, California
The Fulcrum Fellowship is one of several CCI programs working to ensure all communities have the capital needed to thrive. To learn more about CCI’s Fulcrum Fellowship and our first four cohorts of Fellows, visit
ABOUT THE CENTER FOR COMMUNITY INVESTMENT
The Center for Community Investment (CCI), a sponsored project at Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, works to ensure that all communities, especially those that have suffered from structural racism and policies that have left them economically and socially isolated, can unlock the capital they need to thrive. Our work is supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, The Kresge Foundation, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and The California Endowment. centerforcommunityinvestment.org | @C4CInvest
ABOUT ROCKEFELLER PHILANTHROPY ADVISORS
Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA) accelerates philanthropy in pursuit of a just world. Continuing the Rockefeller family's legacy of thoughtful, effective philanthropy, RPA is a global nonprofit at the forefront of philanthropic growth and innovation, with a diverse team of experienced grantmakers with significant depth of knowledge across the spectrum of issue areas. Founded in 2002, RPA has grown into one of the world's largest philanthropic service organizations and has facilitated more than $4 billion in grantmaking to more than 70 countries. RPA currently advises on and manages more than $600 million in annual giving by individuals, families, foundations, and corporations. RPA also serves as a fiscal sponsor for over 100 projects, providing governance, management, and operational infrastructure to support their charitable purposes. rockpa.org | @RockPhilanth