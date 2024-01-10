Go to the Top of the Class at Questex’s International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference 2024 New York Shows

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class will soon be in session when Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS New York) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC New York) return to the Javits Convention Center March 3-5, 2024. An extensive array of expanded educational opportunities, led by prominent industry artists and educators, celebrity stylists and beauty and wellness influencers, will be offered for attendees looking to grow their business and customer base.



“Education is a top priority at our Shows and this year’s expanded line-up, featuring the debut of our innovative Master Class series, will not disappoint,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director, Questex’s Beauty & Spa Group. “Additionally, our conferences are crafted to equip entrepreneurial spa and beauty professionals with the necessary tools for success in today's technology-driven market, offering insights into the most innovative approaches to boost revenue for their businesses.”

IBS New York now offers a full roster of Master Classes in addition to Hands On Workshops. Master Classes are designed to provide an in-depth look at the latest skills, techniques, and styles led by elite industry artists. With an emphasis on demonstrations, business tips, and insider knowledge, attendees will leave each class ready to elevate their services, captivate their clientele with new skills, and increase profitability. Hands-On Workshops are 3-hour sessions tailored to enhance expertise, covering a wide range of topics, from Cutting & Styling to Makeup & Artistry, and each provide attendees with a mannequin head to practice their new skills. Attendees who purchase two or more classes will save $40.

Plus, all attendees are welcome to take part in over 100 demonstration classes, included free with an Exhibit Hall pass.

Featured IBS New York Classes and Instructors:

Master Classes

Hairvolution: Shaping the Future of Haircutting, Sam Villa & Roger Molina, Sam Villa Hair: These industry heavy hitters will demo the latest cutting and hairstyle trends.

Bridal to A-List Glamour: High-End Hair Styling Master Class, Monae Everett, Monae Artistry: Join Celebrity Hair Stylist Monaè Everett to explore the union of bridal elegance and A-list glamour, focusing on styling curly and coily hair.

Hands-On Workshops

The Art of Holistic Haircolor, Alex Mason, Holistic Hair Miami: In this class, attendees will learn the art of creating organic lived-in hair color that effortlessly grows out for months, maintaining its seamless beauty.

French Cutting with Candy Shaw, Sunlights: Candy Shaw's coveted French Cutting system will open attendees’ eyes to a whole new world of possibilities using your shears.

Powerhouse Pavilion Panel Discussions

New York State and Beyond - What Bill S6528A Means for You & Texture, Moderated by Keya Neal: Our distinguished panelists will explore what this new law means for you as a hair care professional, how the new generation of stylists will benefit, and what established stylists can do to not be left behind.

Deep Conditioning: Exploring Solutions to Bring Equitable Change in Beauty, Moderated by Faatemah Ampey: This discussion will get to the root of creating a more equitable space in the beauty industry and will provide strategies and solutions for artists and companies.

Free Classes (included with Exhibit Hall Pass)

IECSC New York will offer spa professionals their own curated Conference Education – a diverse range of paid classes featuring hand-picked speakers with unique expertise, all aimed at providing the essential knowledge and insights to elevate and grow businesses. Purchase three classes to enhance your show experience and unlock a $15 discount.

IECSC also offers 90+ FREE Product Focused Education sessions and workshops led by top exhibitors offering a deep dive into a specific products or services.

Featured IECSC New York Classes and Instructors:

Attendees may register to attend the Shows by clicking here. Exhibit Hall passes include all free classes at IBS, all free Product-Focused Education at IECSC, and unlimited access to each Exhibit Hall. Master Classes, Hands-on Workshops at IBS and the curated conference sessions at IECSC are available for additional fees. All paid conference sessions include 3-day Exhibit Hall entry to both expo floors. Press may apply for a media pass here.

All professionals are encouraged to register by February 4th to receive their badges by mail in advance of the show. This will enable a quick entrance upon arrival and allow for more time to experience the show.

SHOW HOURS:

Sunday, March 3: 10:30am - 5:00pm; Monday, March 4: 10:30am - 5:00pm; and Tuesday, March 5: 10:30am – 3:30pm

INFO:

