Dime Announces Continued Partnership for the Dime McCarren 5K in 2024

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM and DCOMP) (the “Company”) announced that it will return as the lead sponsor for the 5th consecutive year. The Dime McCarren 5K supports St Nick’s Alliance, which supports and manages affordable housing and educational programs for under privileged youth.



ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.6 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.