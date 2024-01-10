DeepPower CEO Andrew Van Noy Discusses Practical Data Driven Energy Choices with Mayor of Rockwall, Texas

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepPower, Inc., the developer of XDrillTM, a breakthrough geothermal drilling technology to access the Earth’s unlimited source of clean energy, today announced that in a recent company podcast CEO Andrew Van Noy spoke with Trace Johannesen, the Mayor of Rockwall, Texas.



Trace Johannesen was a fourth generation U.S. Marine before joining the business sector in various senior client services and advisory roles. In 2018, he joined the Rockwell City Council. After serving as Mayor Pro Tem for a year, he was elected Mayor of Rockwell in May 2023.

The podcast discussion highlights the need to balance the use of fossil fuels with cleaner methods of producing energy. Mayor Johannesen mentioned the importance of evaluating whether a source is sustainable and reliable based on the data available.

Mayor Johannesen stated: “There is loud narrative in the media for carbon zero. It seems to me that there is a singular focus on renewables like solar and wind, which have their virtues and their place as part of a matrix of energy sources.”

A discussion followed about the practicality and reliability of any form of energy. Mayor Johannesen finds himself asking questions about how much energy a method can produce and how reliable that source is for the residents who are dependent on it.

Mayor Johannesen also said that there are also “physics problems to solve. What I mean by that is that each time energy changes state, there’s this loss. If you’re transmitting energy long distances, again you have loss.”

Things like these physics considerations can make some forms of renewables impractical. He feels that a mixture including nuclear, geothermal and various technology is best. The data should drive choices toward whatever choices are clean, practical and reliable based on facts rather than a narrative pushing for carbon.

One thing to note is that Rockwell does not govern any of the providers who operate under the power grid in Texas, so Mayor Johannesen has no control over the decisions about energy sources. His priorities are, therefore, more focused on other factors that affect living in his community.

“I was appreciative of my discussion with Mayor Johannesen during the podcast,” said Andrew Van Noy, CEO of DeepPower. “It was educational to understand that while some mayors can influence energy choices, not all have that ability. His willingness to still want to learn and consider energy options was welcomed.”

This podcast can be viewed at https://deeppower.com/single-video.php?id=Yb4i0DY-JRg

About DeepPower, Inc.

Deep Power is developing XDrillTM, a breakthrough geothermal drilling technology to access the Earth’s unlimited source of heat energy, which can be used to produce unlimited, low-cost green electricity anywhere in the world. The Earth’s molten core is as hot as the Sun and harnessing just 0.1% of that heat energy can power humanity for 2 million years. Previous generations of drilling technology cannot go deep enough to make geothermal cost effective. We are developing XDrillTM to boldly go where no humans have gone before. The deeper we go the more energy we can unleash. Unlike large area solar and wind farms, a 9-inch hole by 5 miles deep can produce the same amount of power as 320 acres of solar panels. Like a power plug into the Earth, we aim to provide every city, state, and country direct and independent access to this “holy grail” source of eternal green energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.





