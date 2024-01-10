Blackford and See-Mode Partner to Bring AI Breast and Thyroid Detection Software to the Blackford Platform

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackford, the pioneering strategic AI platform and solutions provider, and See-Mode today announced a commercial partnership to bring See-Mode's Breast & Thyroid Detection solutions to healthcare professionals.

Under the partnership, See-Mode's innovative technology will be integrated with Blackford's advanced enterprise AI platform. Blackford provides healthcare professionals access to an extensive portfolio of more than 115 AI solutions designed to drive clinical efficiencies and improve patient outcomes. By integrating See-Mode’s technology into the Blackford Platform, Blackford enhances their ability to provide healthcare professionals with a powerful tool for detection and classification of breast lesions and thyroid nodules.

“Blackford continues to proactively enhance our AI portfolio to provide healthcare professionals with tools to help enhance clinical efficiency and decision making,” said Ben Panter, Founder and CEO of Blackford. “We’re delighted to partner with See-Mode to bring their breast lesion and thyroid nodule detection and classification application to the Blackford Platform and to provide even more benefit to clinicians and patients around the world.”

See-Mode’s Breast & Thyroid solutions automatically detect and classify lesions found in ultrasound images, reducing reporting time and increasing diagnostic confidence for both ultrasound technologists and radiologists. See-Mode works with images captured using the standard clinical protocols for thyroid and breast ultrasound and supports all major modality manufacturers.

“With an extensive presence in radiology groups and hospitals, coupled with a robust portfolio of cutting-edge AI solutions, Blackford is an ideal collaborator to bring our AI-enhanced ultrasound reporting software into the hands of clinicians globally,” said Milad Mohammadzadeh, Co-founder and Director at See-Mode. “We are thrilled about this strategic partnership, anticipating the transformative impact it will have on radiologists and techs. Through our collaboration with Blackford, customers will be able to reduce reporting time, standardize reports, and increase diagnostic confidence.”



About Blackford

Blackford are pioneers in the radiology AI space, with over a decade of experience working in partnership with leading hospitals and ground-breaking technology providers. We operate as a strategic AI partner, providing access to a tried-and-tested core platform, tailored services, and a portfolio of 100+ applications to help healthcare providers unlock the value of AI and improve patient outcomes.

Our collaboration and recent arms-length acquisition by Bayer ensures that our customers and partners have the support and long-term security needed to underpin successful AI strategies.

To learn more about Blackford’s tailored approach to AI solutions visit www.blackfordanalysis.com, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.



About See-Mode

See-Mode applies cutting-edge deep learning and computational modeling techniques on medical images to empower clinicians to improve their clinical workflow and patient outcomes. See-Mode's product automatically analyses and reports on breast and thyroid ultrasound studies. See-Mode is backed by prominent venture capital firms in APAC, including MassMutual Ventures, Blackbird Ventures, Cocoon Capital, and SGInnovate.



