Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market to exceed $1.5 bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The human milk oligosaccharides market valuation is anticipated to cross USD 1.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The industry growth can be attributed to the growing awareness of the crucial role HMO play in fostering a healthy microbiome and immune system in infants. With a rising global population and an increased focus on infant nutrition, there has been a surge in demand for innovative products that mimic the benefits of breast milk. As per the UN, the global population is expected to reach 8.5 billion in 2030 and further reach 9.7 billion in 2050.

HMOs, being a vital component of breast milk, have gained prominence for their prebiotic properties, promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut. Furthermore, advancements in biotechnology have facilitated cost-effective production methods, making HMOs more accessible to a broader consumer base. As the understanding of the link between early nutrition and long-term health outcomes deepens, the demand for HMOs is expected to boom.

The human milk oligosaccharides market from the acidic HMOs segment will witness substantial growth through 2032, on account of their distinct functional properties and potential health benefits. Studies suggest that these HMOs play a crucial role in supporting the immune system and preventing infections in infants. The manufacturers are focusing on developing formulations that leverage the benefits of these specific oligosaccharides. The evolving demands of the health-conscious consumer base will create demand for acidic HMOs in the coming years.

The human milk oligosaccharides market from the food & beverage segment will generate massive revenues in the market by 2032, owing to an increasing emphasis on fortifying various food products with functional ingredients. The properties of HMOs, including their prebiotic effects and potential to enhance gut health, make them a valuable addition to a variety of products. From infant formula and baby food to dairy products and nutritional supplements, the incorporation of HMOs is expanding, driven by the growing consumer interest in products that offer not just sustenance but also additional health benefits.

Europe human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) market is predicted to expand significantly between 2024 and 2032,due to the increasing awareness of the importance of early nutrition, coupled with a strong emphasis on R&D. Government initiatives promoting breastfeeding and the adoption of regulations supporting the inclusion of HMOs in infant formula further drive market growth. Additionally, the thriving food & beverage industry in Europe is contributing to the incorporation of HMOs in various products. As both consumers and manufacturers in the region recognize the manifold benefits these compounds offer for infant health and overall well-being, the market demand will surge.

Some of the key players in the global human milk oligosaccharides market are Inbiose NV, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, GlycoUniverse GmbH, Glycom A/S, BASF SE, Nestlé S.A, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, Abbott Laboratories, Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH, Glycosyn LLC, ZuChem Inc, Jenica Research Corporation, Novalac, Clasado Biosciences, and Biostime International Holdings Limited.

