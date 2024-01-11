NACIFIC's Bold Move: ATEEZ Chosen as the Face of the Brand

SEOUL, KOREA, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NACIFIC, a Korean brand known for its commitment to natural ingredients, revealed the cooperation with the popular K-pop group ATEEZ as their brand ambassador and are set to introduce the first photocard event, 'Flowering Day,' on January 12th.





In alignment with the brand slogan, "The Beginning of Natural Beauty," NACIFIC introduces a diverse range of products such as the Fresh Herb Origin, Phyto Niacin Brightening, Hyal Booster, and Uyu Cream lines etc. The brand is praised not just in South Korea but globally especially in USA, Mexico, France, Taiwan, and Japan for its dedication to promoting natural beauty.

Especially noteworthy among NACIFIC's best-sellers is the Fresh Herb Origin Serum, affectionately known as the 'OH MY! Serum.' This globally acclaimed product has surpassed sales of over a million units worldwide. The blend of Sepicam and Pore Complex 3, serves as a pore care serum, aiding in pore contraction and skin texture improvement.

Additionally, the serum is a dual-layered formula, with a moisture layer and an oil layer, offering versatile application methods based on individual needs. In a dry weather, it is recommended to use the serum by dispensing only the natural oil layer from the top without shaking for optimal results.

Following the release of the photoshoot, NACIFIC plans to launch various campaigns in collaboration with ATEEZ. Meanwhile, ATEEZ achieved the status of a triple million-seller, recording over 1.7 million copies in initial sales with their 2nd album 'THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL,' released on December 1. Additionally, they secured the top spot on the U.S. 'Billboard 200' chart and achieved a second position on the UK Official Albums Chart, solidifying their global presence as leading K-pop idols.

The exclusive flowering event set on various global platforms, featuring the Uyu Cream Skincare set with Ceramide 5-Complex and 150,0000ppm Milk Extracts for 100-hours of lasting moisture or the Hyal Booster Skincare Set with the blend of triple Hyaluronic Acid and 55% Jericho Rose, which works wonders to restore and provide dense moisture. Along with the event sets is the Floral Kit, which includes ATEEZ OT8 photocards, a special brochure, and a postcard featuring a hidden ATEEZ video accessible through a QR code.

The event will release on January 12th at 10:24am KST on their NACIFIC Official Store in various platforms globally. Search NACIFIC on Shopee (Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia (the event details will be announced later)), Lazada (Malaysia, Singapore), Amazon (US, German, France, Italy, Japan), Ebay (US, Brunei, France, Chile, Colombia), Walmart (US), Joom (CIS, Europe), Qoo10 (Japan), Rakuten (Japan), HKTVmall (Hong Kong), Tmall (China), Allegro (Poland) etc.





