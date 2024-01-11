Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size, Share, Statistics, and Industry Growth Analysis Report, 2028

Chicago, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for millimetre wave technology is anticipated to see a notable rise, propelled by the expanding need for sophisticated scanning systems, telecom equipment, and the quick development of applications across many industries. Forecasts show a significant increase in the market's size, share, and industry data, providing information about different constituents, frequency ranges, and regional dynamics.

[302 Pages Report] The global millimeter wave technology market size is anticipated to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2023 to USD 7.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.8% during 2023 to 2028. Increase in broadband and mobile speeds, rising use of millimeter wave in small cell backhaul networks, and surging demand for millimeter wave technology in security and radar applications are few driving factors accrediting to the growth of millimeter wave technology industry.

