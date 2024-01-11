Tea Extracts Market to reach $7.2 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The tea extracts market valuation is expected to be worth USD 7.2 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The market is witnessing growth owing to the rising awareness among consumers about the health benefits associated with tea consumption. Teeming with antioxidants, vitamins, and other health-promoting compounds, tea extracts are gaining popularity as a versatile ingredient in various food and beverages.

The shift towards clean label and natural products is steering consumers away from artificial additives, creating a substantial demand for tea extracts. As per the WHO data of 2023, nearly 41 million people die each year due to chronic diseases which is equal to 74% of global deaths. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare further contribute to the market's upward trajectory.

The tea extracts market from the white tea extracts segment is predicted to witness high demand through 2032, as it is captivating consumers with its unique characteristics and health benefits. As white tea is known for minimal processing, it retains higher levels of antioxidants compared to other tea types. The product is known to possess anti-aging properties and offer immune system support. As consumers increasingly seek products with a focus on health and wellness, the white tea extracts segment is poised for substantial growth.

The tea extracts market from the powdered form segment is anticipated to grow substantially between 2024 and 2032 , as it offers convenience and versatility to consumers and manufacturers alike. Powdered tea extracts are easily soluble. Its adaptability allows for seamless integration into a diverse range of products, including beverages, confectioneries, and even nutritional supplements. The convenience factor associated with powdered tea extracts aligns with the fast-paced lifestyles of modern consumers, driving the popularity of these extracts and contributing significantly to the overall market expansion.

Asia Pacific tea extracts market will expand significantly up to 2032, owing to its rich tea culture and the historical significance of tea consumption. The region not only boasts a strong tradition of tea consumption but is also a major producer of tea, contributing significantly to the global supply chain. The growing health consciousness among consumers in countries like China, India, and Japan has led to an increased demand for tea extracts. Moreover, the cultural integration of tea into daily life, coupled with the increasing disposable income in the region, is pushing the demand for premium products, favoring regional market growth.

Some of the key players in the tea extracts market are ADM, Blueberry Agro Products Pvt Ltd, Finlays, Synthite Industries Ltd, Martin Bauer Group, Indena S.p.A, Grameen Herbal, Changsha Botaniex, Inc, AVT Natural Products Ltd, Shaanxi Sciphar Hi-Tech Industry Co., Ltd, Kemin Industries, Inc, Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd, Harrisons Malayalam Ltd, and Amax NutraSource, Inc.

