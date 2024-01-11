Vitrectomy Devices Market Reaches USD 1.94 Billion in 2023 and Expected to Surge at 14.55% CAGR to USD 5.06 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vitrectomy Devices Market by Product (Illumination Devices, Photocoagulation Lasers, Vitrectomy Machines), Surgery (Anterior Vitreoretinal Surgery, Posterior Vitreoretinal Surgery), Application, End-User - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recent research shows a significant upward trajectory in the vitrectomy devices market, buoyed by advancements in surgical techniques and an increase in retinal diseases. The in-depth market analysis, covering a span from 2023 to 2030, reveals insightful data on potential growth and trends across the industry.

By dissecting the market by products such as Illumination Devices, Photocoagulation Lasers, and Vitrectomy Machines, this vital research highlights the integral Vitrectomy Packs segment anticipated to command substantial market share. The study thoroughly explores the dynamics of both Anterior and Posterior Vitreoretinal Surgeries, with a focus on Anterior procedures leading the market growth during the forecasted period.

The application of vitrectomy devices in treating a myriad of conditions including Diabetic Retinopathy, Macular Hole, Retinal Detachment, and Vitreous Hemorrhage is meticulously analyzed. Diabetic Retinopathy emerges as a segment set to dominate the application category throughout the study's timespan.

With End-User segments broken down into Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Ophthalmology Clinics, the research points to Hospitals as the sector set to experience remarkable market share expansion over this time.

The analysis delivers a profound look at the market through various currencies, emphasizing the flexibility and global relevance of the data. Key years including 2018 to 2021 establish the historical context, while 2023 serves as the base year for informed estimations extending to 2030.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned

Alcon Vision LLC

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

BVI Medical, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

D.O.R.C. Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (International) B.V.

Haag-Streit AG

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Lab Medica Systems Pvt. Ltd.

MedOne Surgical, Inc.

NIDEK CO., LTD.

OCULUS Surgical, Inc.

Peregrine Surgical

Topcon Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aeqirl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment