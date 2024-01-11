Ophthalmic Handheld Surgical Instruments Market Projected to Climb to USD 5.97 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.47%

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ophthalmic Handheld Surgical Instruments Market by Product (Cannula, Chopper, Forceps), End use (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics) - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest comprehensive research on the Ophthalmic Handheld Surgical Instruments Market reveals a promising outlook with the market expected to expand significantly from USD 3.36 billion in 2023 to USD 5.97 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.47%. This meticulous analysis provides a detailed segmentation of the market by product and end use, with an in-depth look at emerging trends and potential revenue forecasts in various categories. The report notes that Cannula products and hospital end uses are anticipated to dominate their respective segments during the forecast period.
Notable Market Players
While highlighting recent developments, this report sheds light on the key players that are influencing market trends. The list of notable names includes industry frontrunners that have established a significant presence in terms of market share and innovative product offerings. The analysis of these companies underscores their strategic positions, products, certifications, and manufacturing capabilities, helping to gauge the competitive landscape.
Strategic Market Development
- Industry diversification insights reveal information on new product developments, emerging market penetration, and strategic ventures in untapped geographies.
- An assessment of competitive tactics offers a panorama of market shares, business strategies, and product line-ups of key players.
The study also emphasizes on product development and innovation strategies likely to unfold in the forthcoming period, potentially driving future market growth. Investors, stakeholders, and participants in the Ophthalmic Handheld Surgical Instruments Market will have access to a wealth of data aiding in strategic decision-making processes. This report tends to answer pivotal questions on market size, opportunities, trends, and strategic approaches pertinent to the sector. In conclusion, these findings present decision-makers with robust, data-backed insights into the Ophthalmic Handheld Surgical Instruments Market, showcasing paths for growth and avenues for market entry strategies.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|199
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.36 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.97 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Mentioned
- Accutome, Inc.
- Altomed Ltd.
- Appasamy Associates
- Applesurg Surgical Instruments
- ASICO, LLC
- BVI Medical
- Chona Surgical Co.
- Corza Ophthalmology
- GWS Surgicals LLP
- Haag-Streit Group
- Inka Surgical
- Millennium Surgical Corporation
- Ophtechnics Unlimited
- Pelion Surgical
- RUMEX International Co.
- Stephens Instruments
- Surgical Holdings
- Symmetry Surgical Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/syoq7g
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment