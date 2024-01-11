Skin Lightening Agents Market Projected to Reach $504.7 Million by 2030 amid Evolving Consumer Preferences

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skin Lightening Agents: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Global Strategic Business Report on Skin Lightening Agents reveals a steady growth trajectory for the industry, expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2030. This comprehensive analysis forecasts a considerable uptick in market value from the $308.8 Million mark of 2022 to an impressive $504.7 Million by the end of the decade.





Robust Expansion in the United States and China

With a current valuation of $84.1 Million, the United States remains a significant player in the skin lightening sector. Concurrently, China is anticipated to demonstrate robust growth, on track to reach $111.2 Million by 2030, propelled by an impressive 10% CAGR from 2022.

Market Dynamics Across Multiple Regions

Other geographical markets, such as Japan and Canada, are set to witness growth rates of 3.6% and 4.9%, respectively, over the forecast period. Europe, led by Germany, shows potential, with a projected 4.6% CAGR.

Diverse Market Landscape and Competitive Scenario

The report highlights critical aspects such as the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, global inflation indicators, China's shift in Covid-19 policy, supply chain challenges, international trade tensions, and recession risks. Competitive Insights: A detailed examination of global competitiveness with a sharp focus on key players' market shares is included, offering a lens into the market's competitive landscape.





The research delves into firms' presence across varied geographies, identifying entities with a Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial footprint in the market. Interactive Updates: The publication provides access to bespoke peer-to-peer collaborative updates and a comprehensive research platform to enable informed decision-making.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 96 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $287.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $418.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Himalaya Global Holdings Limited

L`Oréal S.A

Lotus Herbals Private Limited

Procter and Gamble Company

Shiseido Company

Unilever PLC.

VLCC Health Care Limited

