Global Human Liver Model Market to reach $5 Billion by 2030

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Human Liver Model Market by Product (2D Models, 3D Bio Printing, Liver Organoids), Application (Drug Discovery, Education) - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Human Liver Model Market size was estimated at USD 2.02 billion in 2022, USD 2.26 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.04% to reach USD 5.03 billion by 2030.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report analyzes various sub-markets, forecasts revenues, and examines emerging trends in each category to provide a comprehensive outlook on the Human Liver Model Market.

  • Based on Product, the market is studied across 2D Models, 3D Bio Printing, and Liver Organoids. The 3D Bio Printing is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

  • Based on Application, the market is studied across Drug Discovery and Education. The Drug Discovery is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

  • Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States.

Key Company Profiles:

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Human Liver Model Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include BioIVT LLC, Biopredic International, Cellink Global, CN Bio Innovations Ltd., Emulate Inc., InSphero AG, MIMETAS B.V., NeurOmics, Inc., Organovo Holdings Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and ZenBio, Inc..

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages180
Forecast Period2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$2.26 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$5.03 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate12.0%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8te4ve

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Human Liver Model Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                3D Bio Printing
                            
                            
                                Bio Printing
                            
                            
                                Biomaterials 
                            
                            
                                Clinical Trials
                            
                            
                                Human Liver
                            
                            
                                Human Liver Model
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data