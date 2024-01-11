Global Human Liver Model Market to reach $5 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Human Liver Model Market by Product (2D Models, 3D Bio Printing, Liver Organoids), Application (Drug Discovery, Education) - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Human Liver Model Market size was estimated at USD 2.02 billion in 2022, USD 2.26 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.04% to reach USD 5.03 billion by 2030.







Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report analyzes various sub-markets, forecasts revenues, and examines emerging trends in each category to provide a comprehensive outlook on the Human Liver Model Market.

Based on Product, the market is studied across 2D Models, 3D Bio Printing, and Liver Organoids. The 3D Bio Printing is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.





Based on Application, the market is studied across Drug Discovery and Education. The Drug Discovery is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.





Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States.

Key Company Profiles:



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Human Liver Model Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include BioIVT LLC, Biopredic International, Cellink Global, CN Bio Innovations Ltd., Emulate Inc., InSphero AG, MIMETAS B.V., NeurOmics, Inc., Organovo Holdings Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and ZenBio, Inc..



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Global

