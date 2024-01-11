AGILON HEALTH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Agilon Health, inc. on Behalf of Agilon Health Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Agilon Health, inc. (“Agilon Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGL) on behalf of Agilon Health stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Agilon Health has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On January 5, 2024, Agilon Health announced revised guidance expectations for 2023 and stated that "[d]uring 2023, Agilon Health experienced an increase in medical expenses attributable to higher-than-expected specialist visits, Part B drugs, outpatient surgeries, and supplemental benefits, partially offset by lower hospital medical admissions." In a separate press release, Agilon Health "announced that Timothy Bensley has informed the company of his intent to retire from his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) during 2024, which Agilon expects to take place within the next nine months."

On this news, Agilon Health's stock price fell $3.45 per share, or 28.56%, to close at $8.63 per share on January 5, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Agilon Health shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com