Global Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Magnetic Refrigeration Systems estimated at US$15.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 97.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Refrigeration Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 100.4% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Air Conditioning Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 94.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 89.8% CAGR



The Magnetic Refrigeration Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$433.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 89.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 86.1% and 81.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 64% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured) -

Astronautics Corporation of America

BASF SE

Camfridge Ltd.

Cooltech Applications SAS

Eramet Group

MilliporeSigma

Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG

Whirlpool Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $15.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3500 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 97.4% Regions Covered Global

