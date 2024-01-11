Global Joint Pain Injections Market Size Envisaged to Reach USD 12.36 Billion By 2032, Growing at 8.2% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Joint Pain Injections Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Corticosteroid Injections, Hyaluronic Acid Injections, Platelet-Rich Plasma Injections, Stem Cell Injections, Others); By Joint Type; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" in its research database.

As per the recent analysis by Polaris Market Research, the global joint pain injections market size and share was valued at USD 6.06 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 12.36 billion by 2032. Also, the study states that the market reveals a robust 8.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the predicted timeframe, 2023-2032.

What is Joint Pain Injections? How Big is Joint Pain Injections Market Size & Share?

Overview

Albeit many people contemplate of joint replacement surgery as a prominent treatment alternative for detrimental joint pain, there are several non-surgical treatment alternatives obtainable. One of these non-surgical joint pain therapies is therapeutic injections. Therapeutic injections are dispensed directly into the joint, where they are mapped out to decrease inflammation and pain. The rapidly rising demand for joint pain injections market can be attributed to the fact that once injected into the joint, pain calmness is almost instant. Further, to offer instant pain relief, joint pain injections also operate as a moderate liberated cure that abides to offer pain relief for many weeks or months, succeeding prime injection.

The joint pain injections market growth can be attributed to patients being gradually better illuminated about their cure options and are diligently chasing non-surgical alternatives. Healthcare proponents, circumscribing orthopedic authorities, rheumatologists, and pain management physicians are cautiously prescribing joint pain injections as a feasible approach to pain management. This escalated consciousness, and the approval of joint pain injections are behaving as a stimulus for market expansion.

What are the Key Findings of the Report?

Joint pain injections operate as a moderate and liberated cure that abides to offer pain relief for many weeks or months, succeeding prime injection and thus pushing the market.

The joint pain injections market segmentation is primarily based on product, joint type, distribution channel, and region.

is primarily based on product, joint type, distribution channel, and region. North America dominated the market with the largest market share in 2022.

Who Produces Joint Pain Injections?

AbbVie Inc

Alkem Laboratories

Anika Therapeutics

Bioventus

Eli Lilly and Company

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Pfizer

Sanofi

Seikagaku Corporation

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Zimmer Biomet

Market Dynamics

Which Factors are Driving the Market Growth?

The worldwide escalation in the geriatric population, particularly in advanced countries, functions as a notable stimulus. Joint pain and its associated situations, such as osteoarthritis, cultivate to become more frequent as persons age. The joint pain injections market size is expanding as, subsequently, their demand escalates with the increasing elderly population. These statistics move represented by a stretched life anticipation highlighting the desperate requirement for constructive pain management within the superior age group.

The escalating prevalence of joint complaints circumscribing osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and musculoskeletal injuries plays a sizeable portion in pushing the demand for joint pain injections. The joint pain injections market sales are soaring as these situations become growingly universal; healthcare providers are resorting to injections as a non-invasive and effective key for pain relief. Joint pain injections provide accurate pain management and commit to enhanced conditions of life for persons addressing these conditions.

What are the Latest Market Trends and Opportunities?

The demand for minimally invasive cures is on the rise. Patients are growingly allured to non-surgical options for diminishing joint pain, thus moderating probabilities of contracting recovery intervals and decreasing the possibilities for difficulties linked with surgical processes. Joint pain injections are esteemed as a minimally invasive point of view that skilfully directs pain while improving joint operation. This variation towards non-surgical mediation is notably boosting the market.





Overview of the Top Segments

Hyaluronic Acid Injections Witnessed a Steep Surge

Based on the product, hyaluronic acid injections witnessed a steep surge. The joint pain injections market demand is on the rise as these injections usually utilized for situations such as osteoarthritis, are growingly becoming important in the medical industry. These injections offer a non-surgical alternative for those looking for comfort from joint pain and enhanced conveyance. Hyaluronic acid operates as a grease and cushion within joints. When applied directly into the pretentious joints, it reduces pain and inflammation improving joint usefulness. With minimal invasiveness and a speedy recuperation period, these injections are preferred by persons intending to tackle joint pain and repose their standard of life.

The Knee Segment Dominated the Market

Based on joint type, the knee segment dominated the market. The joint pain injections market trends include a geriatric population encounters an escalated prevalence of knee connected situations such as osteoarthritis. These injections improve the standard of life by offering comfort from soreness and enhancing mobility. Progression in medical technology has relented more productive and durable injection alternatives. Growing patient consciousness of obtainable cure together with individualized medicine renders knee joint pain injections an engaging alternative.

Joint Pain Injections Market: Report Scope & Forecast

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 12.36 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 6.55 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 8.3% from 2024 – 2032 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Segments Covered By Product, By Joint Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Landscape

North America: This region held the largest joint pain injections market share due to an aging population widespread in the region, which escalates the prevalence of joint-connected diseases, especially osteoarthritis. The region’s progressive healthcare framework and substantial consciousness of therapeutic alternatives motivate the acquisition of ingenious injection therapies. The region’s part as a hub for pharmaceutical research and advancement prompts to uninterrupted progressions in these therapies.

Asia Pacific: The region's escalating health consciousness and an inclination towards an enterprising healthcare perspective have rendered joint pain injections a chosen option amongst patients and healthcare contributors. Additionally, Asia's admiration as a medical tourism landing place has additionally pushed the market as patients globally look for such treatments in the region.

Browse the Detail Report “Joint Pain Injections Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Corticosteroid Injections, Hyaluronic Acid Injections, Platelet-Rich Plasma Injections, Stem Cell Injections, Others); By Joint Type; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/joint-pain-injections-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Current Progresses

In October 2021, Pacira BioSciences, Inc. acquired Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. to strengthen its offerings and enable market expansion.

Report Answers to the Following Questions

What is the study period of the joint pain injections market?

Ans: The study period of the market is 2023-2032

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow?

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%

Which segments are covered in the report?

Ans: The segments covered in the report are the hyaluronic acid injections segment, knee segment, and retail pharmacies segment.

Who are the market's key players?

Ans: The market’s key players include AbbVie Inc., Alkem Laboratories, and Anika Therapeutics.

Which region holds the largest joint pain injections market share?

Ans: North America held the largest market share.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Joint Pain Injections market report based on product, joint type, distribution channel, and region:

By Product Outlook

Corticosteroid Injections

Hyaluronic Acid Injections

Platelet-Rich Plasma Injections

Stem Cell Injections

Others

By Joint Type Outlook

Hip

Knee

Shoulder and Elbow

Hand and Wrist

Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

