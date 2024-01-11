Opening of New 2-Year benchmark bond on 7 February 2024



On 7 February 2024, the Kingdom of Denmark will issue a new 2.25 per cent bullet loan 2026 via auction (ISIN: DK0009924888). Coupons will be paid annually on 15 November and maturity will be on 15 November 2026. The new bond will replace the 1.75 per cent bullet loan 2025 as key on-the-run issue. After this the central government can conduct buybacks in 1.75 per cent bullet loan 2025.



The sale on 7 February will be conducted through MTS Denmark's auction system with primary dealers as counterparties and is subject to stable market conditions. At the auction, the total sale of the new bond will not exceed DKK 5 billion in nominal value.



As from 8:00 a.m. (CET) on the opening day, bids can be submitted until 10:15 a.m. Subsequently, a cut-off price will be fixed as quickly as possible and within 10 minutes at the latest. Bids at the cut-off price or above will be accommodated at the cut-off price. A pro-rata allocation of bids at the cut-off price may be applied.



SECURITIES LENDING



The new 2.25 per cent bullet loan 2026 will be included in the central government's securities lending facility from 7 February 2024.



