Digital Banking Market to Surpass 96.70 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Influx of Innovative Fintech Players

Westford,USA, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the digital banking market is encountering a shifting landscape with mounting competition from non-traditional players like fintech firms, payment service providers, and technology giants. In response to this dynamic environment, traditional banks increasingly turn to digital banking services to maintain their competitive edge.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Digital Banking market”

Pages - 157

Tables –59

Figures – 77

The demand for digital banking market is experiencing robust growth, primarily propelled by the widespread adoption of technology-driven devices and solutions. The proliferation of smartphones, computers, internet connectivity, IoT devices, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has created a fertile ground for expanding digital banking services.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/digital-banking-market

Prominent Players in Digital Banking market

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Appway AG

Backbase

BNY Mellon

Cachet Financial Solutions Inc.

Capital Banking Solutions

CR2

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

Infosys Limited

Kony, Inc.

NETinfo Plc

Oracle Corporation

SAB Group

SAP SE

Sopra Banking Software

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Temenos AG

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

Worldline

Wipro Limited

Solution Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Increased Focus on Customer Acquisition

Solution segment has emerged as the dominant player in the digital banking market, capturing the largest market share, and it is expected to exhibit robust growth with a CAGR of 13% throughout the forecast period. Several key factors are driving this significant expansion.

The market in North America has emerged as a significant contributor to the revenue in the banking sector and is poised for substantial growth, projected at an impressive CAGR of 12.7% in the digital banking market.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/digital-banking-market

Services Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Critical Role in Supporting Organizations

Services sector has emerged as a pivotal component in the rapidly expanding digital banking landscape. Support services play a critical role in supporting organizations by facilitating the seamless deployment and integration of diverse digital banking systems within a business ecosystem in the digital banking market.

Regional markets in Europe ranks as the second-largest region in the global financial technology (FinTech) market, and its growth trajectory is poised to remain impressive. Projections suggest that by 2030, the European FinTech sector will reach a substantial value of USD 5175 million, boasting a commendable CAGR of 13.1%.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the digital banking market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Digital Banking market

In 2023, Axis Bank announced a strategic partnership with OPEN to offer a fully native digital current account solution to its diverse clientele, including SMEs, independent contractors, home-based business owners, influencers, and more. This collaboration brings together Axis Bank's comprehensive banking services and OPEN's end-to-end financial automation capabilities for business administration.

In 2023, Next Bank, a digital bank based in Taiwan, introduced Temenos, an open platform designed to facilitate rapid product launches. This strategic move positions Next Bank to swiftly and successfully introduce foreign exchange services, including migrant worker remittance services and asset management tools.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/digital-banking-market

Key Questions Answered in Digital Banking market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global High Speed Camera Market

Global CFD Market

Global Electronic Paper Display Market

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market

Global Remote Towers Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com