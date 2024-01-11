EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 11 JANUARY 2024 AT 9:55

Eezy Plc: change in management team

Ari Myllyniemi has been nominated as interim Director, Staffing and will become member of Eezy Plc’s Management team. Ari has over fifteen years of experience in staffing and recruitments and has been employed by Eezy from 2018. Last, he has served as Sales and Service Director at Eezy Staffing services.

Thomas Hynninen will leave the position of Eezy Plc’s Director, Staffing and Eezy Plc’s management team.

Eezy has started the recruitment process of Director, Staffing.







Further information:

Siina Saksi

CEO

siina.saksi@eezy.fi

Tel. +358 50 550 3912