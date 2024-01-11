Exxon Mobil Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Insights into Technology Centers, Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Partnership Network Map

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exxon Mobil Corporation - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides insight into Exxon Mobil's digital technology activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its technology centers, its technology initiatives, and its estimated ICT budget.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (ExxonMobil), headquartered at US, is an integrated oil & gas company engaged in exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, petroleum products, and a variety of specialty chemical products such as butyl, polyethylene products, polypropylene, polymer modifiers etc. The company operates production facilities and markets products in most of the countries in the world. The company has natural gas and oil exploration projects in six continents.

The company operates through three business segments - Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment, which comprises five value chains namely deepwater, unconventional, LNG, heavy oil, and conventional, is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration. The Downstream segment is engaged in manufacturing and distributing products extracted from crude oil and other feedstocks.

The Chemical segment is engaged in converting natural gas and crude oil into petrochemical feedstocks which are used for producing electronics, medical equipment, tires etc. ExxonMobil markets fuels, chemicals and lubricants under four brands namely Esso, Exxon, Mobil, and ExxonMobil.



Scope

ExxonMobil is leveraging digital technologies such as drones, robots, and data analytics in its manufacturing facilities to enhance safety, improve decision-making and communication, and lower emissions.

ExxonMobil is utilizing autonomous drilling in deep water. The company developed a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drilling advisory system for its Guyana operations.

The company uses IoT technologies to collect a variety of data about its wells, including pressure, temperature and flow rate. The data is then aggregated and analyzed using cloud-based technologies to gain insights into well operations.

ExxonMobil adopted virtual reality (VR) technology into its training procedures for both its new and existing employees. Through partnerships with local IT firms, ExxonMobil developed VR training modules that allow workers to experience immersive learning environments for critical tasks like hazard identification and emergency response.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Exxon Mobil's digital transformation operations.

Gain insights into its innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into its various product launches, and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Partnership Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Microsoft

CPLANE.ai

projekt202

IBM

GEP

Amazon Pay

Fiserv

Yokogawa Electric

redlist

Pariveda Solutions

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/doo36

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.