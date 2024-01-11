Emergency Hospital Bed Market to Reach US$ 12,068.8 million by 2032 at 4.1% CAGR: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global emergency hospital bed market is estimated to have a value of US$ 8,085.0 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow at an average clip through 2034, with 4.1%. The emergency hospital bed market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 12,068.8 million by 2034.



Medical treatment facilities are relying on emergency hospital beds more as critical patients being admitted to hospitals is rising. The prevalence of accidents, strokes, and other emergencies is increasing the demand for accidents and emergency care hospitals.

The pandemic was proof of the changing nature of healthcare. As newer diseases are plaguing, there is an unpredictability in the outbursts of diseases. Thus, certain regions in the world are experiencing highly varying rates of hospitalization. Emergency hospital beds are helping medical institutions to deal with the needs of patients.

The problem of understaffing is felt by hospitals all over the world. As such, there is a lack of qualified personnel to operate medical beds. The underdeveloped nature of healthcare facilities in certain regions, as well as aversion toward the cost involved in healthcare, are other factors limiting the growth of the market.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 12,068.8 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

"The importance of technology in healthcare is rising, and that is reflected in emergency medical services. Newer technologies such as AI and machine-controlled beds not only assist doctors in treatment but also provide comfort to patients.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Invacare Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corporation

LINET

Arjo

PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD.

Howard Wright Limited

Midmark Corp

Joson-Care Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co.KG

NOA Medical Industries Inc.

Novum Medical Products

Amico Corporation



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global emergency hospital bed market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2034.

The East Asia emergency hospital bed market is expected to capture a CAGR of 4.5% through the forecast period.

The emergency hospital bed industry is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% in China over the forecast period.

The emergency hospital bed industry in South Korea is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2034.

Based on product type, bed leads the market, with an expected market share of 86.3% in 2024.



Competitive Landscape

The market is dominated by a few giants, though there is still wriggle room for small companies to make their mark. Collaborations with other healthcare companies are common, with market players hoping to leverage the technology and marketing capabilities of other enterprises in the healthcare sector. Some prominent companies in the market are Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Stryker Corporation, and LINET.

Some recent developments in the market are:

In August 2023, the health secretary of the United Kingdom allocated about US$ 318.2 million for the buying of 900 new hospital beds.

In February 2023, Godrej Interio introduced the Solace bed, which, true to its name, aims to provide enhanced mobility during serious procedures like labor.

Country-wise Insights:

East Asia's rapidly growing healthcare industry is significantly driving the market. East Asia's market is projected to be worth US$ 1,188.0 million in 2024, with a 14.7% market share. East Asia's market is anticipated to grow at a strong clip between 2024 and 2034, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.5%. East Asia's market value is predicted to expand to US$ 1,842.0 million by 2034, with a 15.3% increase in market share.

Given the continued technological advancements in healthcare institutions, North America is another lucrative location for the market. North America's market share is expected to reach 26.9% in 2024, with a projected market value of US$ 2,177.0 million. Over the course of the projected period, North America's market is anticipated to grow at a constant CAGR of 3.9%. It is projected that the North American market would reach a value of US$ 3,186.0 million by 2034, representing a 26.4% share of the global market.

