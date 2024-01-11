Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beauty Regimes as Preventative Medicine - How to Align to the Self-Care Trend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explores how the interest in holisitic wellness is enhancing the relevance of the self-care trend and its influence on the health and beauty industry.



Self-care involves consciously caring for oneself to ensure all of your needs are met. Maintaining and enhancing one's mental, physical, and emotional health can contribute in equal measure toward a holistic self-care routine. Elements of the cosmetics & toiletries regime can be considered self-care. For example, maintaining one's hygiene and the appearance can be considered an act of physical self-care, while investing in calming, soothing products can be considered an act of mental self-care.



Key Highlights

The youngest generations have almost equal concern for their physical and mental health and wellbeing.

Social media is motivating and inspiring consumers to engage in self-care practices and seek out products that can support their self-care routines.

Brands continue to take inspiration from the food & beverage industries to attract health-conscious consumers.

