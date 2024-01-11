Quanta and Ambarella Expand Strategic Partnership to Innovate Broader Range of Cutting-Edge AI Solutions

TAOYUAN CITY, Taiwan and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanta Computer Inc., a trailblazer in advanced technology solutions, and Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced during CES the expansion of their strategic partnership. This collaboration is being broadened to include development with Ambarella’s CV3-AD, CV7 and new N1 series AI systems-on-chip (SoCs), marking a significant capabilities advancement for cutting-edge AI products. These offerings address the growing market demand for a diverse range of neural network and large language models, spanning from millions to billions of parameters. Notably, these solutions are characterized by lower power consumption and a more efficient data handling capability stemming from Ambarella’s advanced SoC hardware architecture and Quanta’s deep expertise in creating state-of-the-art AI Box and PCIe add-in cards. This synergy will empower businesses across sectors, including autonomous vehicles, smart surveillance, robotics, healthcare and more.



"We are excited to collaborate with Ambarella on CV3-AD, CV7 and N1-powered products that provide groundbreaking AI visual system solutions," said Alan Chai, Senior Vice president at Quanta. "The fusion of Quanta's engineering prowess with Ambarella's latest generation of AI SoCs will unlock new frontiers for AI applications, by delivering SoMs, PCIe cards, edge devices and even full turnkey solutions. We look forward to the transformative impact these solutions will have across diverse sectors."

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Quanta in delivering innovative AI technologies," said Fermi Wang, president and CEO of Ambarella. "This wider collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of what AI technology can achieve, enabling highly efficient convolutional neural networks and generative AI processing for the next generation of edge AI devices."

Quanta and Ambarella are demonstrating and providing more details on their new AI Box and AI PCIe card joint solutions, at Ambarella’s invitation-only exhibition during CES in Las Vegas this week. Contact your Ambarella representative to schedule a meeting. For more information about Ambarella, please visit www.ambarella.com or contact your Ambarella representative. For more information about Quanta, please visit https://www.quantatw.com or reach out to the below Quanta media and sales contacts.

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human vision and edge AI applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and planning. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com .

About Quanta Computer Inc.

Quanta Computer is a Fortune Global 500 Company and an industry leader in global notebook ODM and cloud computing solutions. Quanta provides innovative products with superior technology in information and communications, consumer electronics, cloud computing, smart automobile solutions, smart healthcare, and AIoT, etc. Founded in 1988 and listed on the TWSE since 1999, Quanta Computer is headquartered in Taiwan with manufacturing and service locations across Asia, the Americas, and Europe. FY2023 consolidated revenues for Quanta Computer amounted over US$34 billion with a workforce of approximately 60,000 employees worldwide. For further information, please visit Quanta Computer’s Website at http://www.quantatw.com/

