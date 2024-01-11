Fruit Infused Water Market to total US$ 29,567.1 million by 2034, rising at a 6.9% CAGR | Fact.MR

Rockville , Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fruit infused water market is expected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR between 2024 and 2034, according to Fact.MR. By 2034, the global market for these products is expected to reach US$ 29,567.1 million. According to Fact MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global fruit infused water market is rapidly growing and is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.



Effective marketing strategies, emphasizing the health benefits, natural ingredients, and unique flavors of fruit-infused water, are expected to play a crucial role in driving consumer interest. Incorporation of functional ingredients, such as vitamins, antioxidants, and electrolytes, into fruit-infused water are expected to enhance its nutritional profile and appeal to health-conscious consumers.

The trend towards personalized nutrition and beverage options, with companies offering customizable fruit-infused water solutions allow consumers to tailor flavors and ingredients to their preferences. Collaborations between fruit-infused water brands and other companies, such as wellness brands, gyms, or spas, are anticipated to create co-branded products and tap into new consumer segments.

Fruit-infused water serves as an appealing option, as the demand for non-alcoholic beverages grows, offering a refreshing alternative to traditional soft drinks, especially in social settings. Increased emphasis on health and wellness campaigns by manufacturers, promote the benefits of hydration and the use of fruit-infused water as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Ongoing developments in packaging technology, including eco-friendly materials, convenient single-serve packaging, and eye-catching designs enhance shelf appeal and brand visibility. Customization of flavors based on regional preferences and cultural trends, allow companies to cater to diverse consumer tastes in different markets.

Supportive regulatory environments promote healthier beverage options, encouraging manufacturers to invest in the development and marketing of fruit-infused water. Continued investment in research and development can explore new fruit varieties, extraction techniques, and formulations, leading to the creation of innovative and distinctive products.

Rising demand for low-sugar or sugar-free options, is leading to the exploration of natural sweeteners like stevia, monk fruit, or erythritol in fruit-infused water formulations. Adoption of innovative hydration technologies, such as enhanced water formulations with improved absorption rates or smart hydration solutions, is catering to tech-savvy consumers.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2024, the global fruit infused water market is estimated to have a global market size of US$ 15,167.2 million.

The still flavored water segment is expected to dominate the market, with a market share of 66.1% in 2024.

The conventional category is expected to hold a market share of 73.0% in 2034.

China is predicted to acquire a 76.2% of the global market share in 2024.

East Asia is expected to account for a CAGR of 7.4% by 2034.



“Impact of the wellness tourism trend on fruit-infused water consumption is leading to opportunities in the hospitality and travel sectors, as travelers seek healthier beverage options,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The fruit infused water market is shaped by pricing, distribution channels, customer service, and regulatory compliance to gain a competitive edge. Adapting to market dynamics and staying abreast of technological advancements are essential for sustained success in this dynamic industry.

Company Portfolio

The Coca-Cola Company: The Coca-Cola Company is a global beverage giant with a vast product portfolio. Coca-Cola's water brand, Dasani include fruit-infused water or similar products.

Hint: Hint is known for its fruit-infused water product line, offering a variety of naturally flavored water without added sugars or sweeteners.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fruit infused water market, presenting historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on fruit infused water market analysis by product type (still flavored water, sparkling flavored water), by nature (organic, conventional), and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

