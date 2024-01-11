Vistin Pharma ASA: Dividend of NOK 0.75 per share

Oslo, Norway, 11 January 2024



Norwegian pharmaceutical company Vistin Pharma ASA (“Vistin Pharma”) announced today that the Board has decided for a dividend of NOK 0.75 per share. The dividend is according to the power of attorney given by the annual general meeting on the 22nd of May 2023.

Dividend will be distributed as a repayment of paid-in capital (share premium).

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

alexander.karlsen@vistin.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



