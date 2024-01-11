End-User Computing Market revenue to hit USD 63.43 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York , Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global end-user computing market size is projected to expand at 15.80% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 63.43 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 10.9 billion in the year 2022. This growth of the market is poised to grow on account of growth in number of people working from home. For instance, at present, approximately 11% of full-time workers work remotely, illustrating how quickly remote work settings are becoming widespread. Additionally, a noteworthy over 27% of workers have switched to a mixed work style.

Delivering valuable digital workplace resources might turn out to be difficult for organizations featuring a high proportion of remote employees. Adding individuals and troubleshooting efforts may be done effortlessly with an EUC system, which also provides desktop access and remote user application access. Furthermore, the prevalence of cyber hacking is growing owing to rise in remote workers. For instance, about 19% of organizations had a breach in 2022 as a result of a remote employee.





End-User Computing Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America region to propel the highest market share.

Cloud segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Europe region to grow at the highest rate

Surge in Adoption of Smartphones to Boost the Growth of Global End-User Computing Market

At present, there are more than 5 billion smartphones in operation worldwide, and this figure is expected to rise in the years to come. Smartphones offer mobility to businessmen and employees. However, the use of smartphones for business purposes could bring company information under threat. Furthermore, malicious workers can more easily access a company's network and steal critical information with the help of mobile devices, either for their personal use or to sell to others. Hence, the demand for end-user computing is predicted to grow.

End-User Computing Industry: Regional Overview

The global end-user computing market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growth in the Number of Data Centers to Influence the Market in North America

The North America market for end-user computing is set to gather the largest market share of over 32% over the forecast period. This growth could be dominated by growth in the number of data centers. The United States has the highest number of data centers globally as of September 2023, with a reported over 5,374.

Rising Investment in Digital Technologies to Dominate the Market Growth in Europe

The Europe market for end-user computing is poised to gather a significant share of about 26% over the forecast period. This could be on account of rising investment in digital technologies. By the most recent of the Horizon Europe Program's calls for proposals to broaden cooperative research and development throughout the Union, the EU is getting ready to invest over USD 192 million in ground-breaking digital innovations.

End-User Computing Segmentation by Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

The cloud segment is expected to gather the largest market share of about 65% over the forecast period. This growth of the segment is set to be influenced by rising deployment of cloud. The majority of organizations (over 60%) use one (close to 33%) or two (approximately 26%) clouds in their operations as of 2022.

End-User Computing Segmentation by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

The small & medium enterprises segment is set to have significant growth in the market over the forecast period. This growth of the segment is expected to be dominated by rising number od SMEs business. Global SME numbers for 2021 were estimated to be around 331 million, a slight rise over the 327 million recorded in 2019.

End-User Computing Segmentation by Solution

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Device Management

Unified Communication

Software Asset Management

End-User Computing Segmentation by Service

Support & Maintenance

Training & Education

Managed Services

End-User Computing Segmentation by End User Industry

IT & Telecom

Government

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global end-user computing market that are profiled by Research Nester are VMware, Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., IGEL Technology GMBH, Genpact, Fujitsu, Ltd., Infosys Limited, Amazon Web Services Inc., Data Integrity Inc., Patriot Technologies Inc., Dell Inc., Nutanix, and others.

Recent Development in the End-User Computing Market

A collaboration between Google Workspace and VMware Workspace ONE for hybrid work was announced by VMware, Inc. It will combine the best productivity, collaboration, and unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions available to assist businesses allow their staff to work securely from any location and on any device.

The next phase of the cooperation between Citrix Systems Inc. and Nexthink, the industry leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management software, calls for a greater emphasis on the hybrid nature of work and the increased security that goes along with it. The participants teamed together to offer businesses end-to-end visibility into workers' digital interactions for clients by utilizing Citrix's safe remote work options.

