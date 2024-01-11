LoCorr Funds Expands Distribution Team

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds, a leader in low-correlating alternative investments, today announced the addition of new sales professionals to its expanding distribution team. Sal Amato, Misty Caber, Adam Conard, and Chris Moreno recently joined the firm to bolster distribution efforts as the demand for low-correlating strategies remains strong, particularly as stocks and bonds continue to move in unison.



“We are excited to welcome these seasoned professionals to LoCorr,” said Kevin Kinzie, CEO of LoCorr Funds. “As advisors increasingly seek low-correlated solutions for diversification and a differentiated return stream, their extensive expertise will undoubtedly bring significant value to those advisors and their clients.”

“As we enter 2024, the importance of correlation across asset classes when constructing diversified portfolios remains a central theme in the conversations we have with advisors. This is in part because inflation continues to be an area of concern in the economy. When inflation is above 2%, stocks and bonds have been positively correlated nearly 70% of the time. The number increases to 100% when inflation has been above 4%. These periods of positive correlation between stocks and bonds challenge traditional portfolio diversifiers like bonds.”

Below are brief introductions to the new team members:

Sal Amato, AIF®, Regional Vice President, joins LoCorr with more than 20 years of financial services experience and is responsible for the distribution of LoCorr’s products in New York and northern New Jersey. Before joining LoCorr, Amato drove investment product sales in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut region.

Misty Caber, Senior Internal Wholesaler, has spent her career supporting financial advisors and their clients in Florida. She brings 25 years of experience and serves as the internal partner for Chris Moreno.

Adam Conard, CAIA®, CPWA® leads bank trust and family office efforts for LoCorr and joins with more than 11 years of financial services experience. Prior to joining LoCorr, Conard was the Western Market Leader for Private Client sales and consulting at one of the largest asset managers in the industry.

Chris Moreno, Regional Vice President, brings 14 years of financial services experience to LoCorr and guides distribution efforts in Florida. Previously, Moreno successfully managed a territory in South Florida and Puerto Rico where he increased sales for eight consecutive years.

About LoCorr Funds

LoCorr Funds is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies, founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers investment solutions that not only provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets but also help to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN. For more information, please visit www.LoCorrFunds.com or call 1.888.628.2887.

