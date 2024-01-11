ZRG’s Walking the Talk Introduces Enhanced Taylor Assessment Tool

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Walking the Talk Division of ZRG , one of the fastest growing global talent advisory firms, today announced the introduction of its enhanced Taylor Assessment, a tool for assessing leaders' cultural preferences.



Developed in partnership with PsyNet, a leading psychometric test developer, the Taylor Assessment has been built on the intellectual capital and direct experience of Walking the Talk, which has conducted culture assessments with hundreds of global organizations and hundreds of thousands of individual respondents over a 30-year period.

The Taylor Assessment is the only tool in the market that directly measures contribution to an organization’s current or desired future culture. It provides an invaluable addition to any culture initiative and can be used for recruitment, leadership, team, and organizational development. The assessment is based on the framework first laid out by Walking the Talk founder Carolyn Taylor.

“How do you build the right culture? By bringing in the right people and having the right people who represent or embody the kind of culture you want,” said Andres Fossas, product manager at ZRG’s Walking the Talk. “If you bring in more people who embody those traits, those characteristics, that's going to accelerate the building of the desired culture. The Taylor assessment will help you identify those people based on their behavioral profile, preferences, and motivations.”

“Beyond its usefulness in recruitment, the assessment is an amazing tool for incumbent leaders,” said Michelle Stuntz, President, Consulting and Advisory Services at ZRG. “We are able to quantitatively measure the culture preferences of individual leaders and teams to better understand how they contribute to the components of the organization’s culture that are critical for business performance. This informs individual and team development, as well as team composition.”

The Taylor Assessment framework has created six cultural archetypes that companies should choose from to model their work culture after:

Achievement

Results Orientation

Commerciality

Accountability

Risk mastery

Prioritization



Customer-Centric

Customer Orientation

Curiosity

Humility

Market Driven

Customer Empathy



One-Team

Generosity

Openness

Collaboration

Transparency

Constructive Challenge



Innovation

Courage

Learning

Experimentation

Continuous Improvement

Agility



Greater-Good

Values-led

Purpose-led

Sustainability

Long-term thinking

Community Orientation



People-First

Care

Fairness

Coaching

Inclusion

Empowerment



How does the Taylor Assessment work?

A 30-minute online assessment identifies the kind of culture that you are likely to be attracted to, to thrive in, and to build around you. It identifies the behaviors that you prefer and prioritize; the stronger the preference, the more likely you are to demonstrate that behavior at work.

The innovative methodology requires candidates to rank exclusively positive statements, which reduces the risk of candidates gaming or giving socially desirable responses. The ranking also tends to reliably show how we make trade-offs in real life, which enables us to make predictions about actual behavior, and to highlight areas to probe in interviews.

While it is not a capabilities test, its insights around individual preferences help inform recruitment decisions, guide leadership development, and build more effective teams.

