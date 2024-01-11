Owners Bank Expands Partnership with Biz2X to Include Partner Origination Portal

NEW YORK and MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2X LLC today announced the launch of a new partner portal to expand its relationship with Owners Bank, a Middletown, Connecticut-based division of Liberty Bank that provides financial solutions uniquely designed to serve the needs of business owners.



Biz2X introduced its lending platform with Owners Bank in July to accelerate unsecured and secured lending decisions. The addition of the partner portal announced today will support Owners Bank’s expansion plans and allow its affiliate partner network to apply digitally, track status and increase access to capital.

“Expanding our partnership with Biz2X enables us to expand our reach to more micro and small businesses so they can get easier access to capital,” said David Mitchell, founder and CEO of Owners Bank. “Our mission is to meet the evolving needs of business owners, cutting out red tape that they typically encounter with the big banks. We designed all our products and services to help save customers’ time.”

“The addition of the partner portal will support our growth and expansion plans and allow our strategic partnership network to use a bank-branded application portal to drive loan volume and increase the accessibility of the platform,” added Erik Nilsen, SVP Digital Strategic Partnerships, Owners Bank.

“We are proud and excited to expand our relationship with Owners Bank to boost origination and business lending decisions, while providing a modern digital experience for customers and partners,” said Rohit Arora, CEO and co-founder of Biz2X, who is widely recognized as one of the nation’s leading experts in small business finance and fintech.

About Biz2X

Biz2X LLC is a subsidiary of Biz2Credit Inc., a leading fintech company. Biz2X® is the platform chosen for business lending at banks and financial institutions of all types and sizes that want to succeed in business lending. Biz2X makes it possible through best-in-class technology that provides enhanced loan management, servicing, risk analytics, and a configurable customer experience. Biz2X is built on the insights and expertise earned from Biz2Credit ’s decade-plus of small business financing and digital platform experience. Learn more about Biz2X’s Account Opening Product and follow the company on LinkedIn .

About Owners Bank

Owners Bank, a division of Liberty Bank of Middletown, Connecticut , is a digital bank created to cater to the needs of small business owners with fast access to business loans and business deposit accounts. Owners Bank offers high-tech, high-touch services that help make financial tasks faster and easier. Owners Bank is backed by Liberty Bank’s longstanding commitment to superior customer service and unparalleled community involvement. As the largest and oldest mutual bank, Liberty Bank – with over $7 billion in assets – is owned by its depositors, so customers always come first.