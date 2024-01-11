Global Clean Label Enzyme Market to reach US$ 3,127.1 million by 2034, registering a 6.1% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clean label enzyme market is estimated at US$ 1,725.1 million in 2024 and is projected to grow steadily with a 6.1% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to account for valuation of US$ 3,127.1 million by 2034.



Clean label enzymes are utilized in diverse food and beverage sectors such as bakery, dairy, beverages, and processed foods, showcasing their adaptability and efficacy across various applications. This versatility and proven effectiveness drive a growing demand for these enzymes within the industry. Consumers' heightened emphasis on healthier diets has sparked greater ingredient awareness. Clean label enzymes, seen as more natural and healthier than synthetic additives, are increasingly sought after in the food and beverage industry to align with these conscientious consumer preferences.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9567

Increasing awareness about clean products is poised to significantly boost sales performance in the upcoming years, acting as a catalyst for consumer choices. More and more consumers are looking for foods containing natural, easily identifiable, and minimally treated components. Clean label enzymes, sourced naturally, match these preferences, fueling their increasing popularity and consumer demand.

The burgeoning dairy and bakery industries worldwide significantly contribute to the overall growth of the clean label enzymes market. Presently, consumers show a heightened inclination towards organic food products drives market demand. Ongoing advancements in enzyme production and formulation techniques have led to the development of more effective and specific enzymes. This innovation expands their applications in the food and beverage industry, driving demand.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 3,127.1 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The North America clean label enzyme market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.

The clean label enzyme industry in the United States holds a dominant share of 83.8% in 2024.The United States dominates the global clean label enzyme market, valued at US$ 323.9 million in 2024.

The clean label enzyme industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.

Based on type, protease segment hold a 27.34% market share in 2024.

The microorganism segment dominates application with a 21.50% share in 2024.



“The growing awareness of health-conscious lifestyles and growing consumer demands for natural, transparent, and healthier food product, boosting demand for clean label enzyme,” remarks an analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Amano Enzymes Inc.

Kerry Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

AB Enzymes GmbH

Advanced Enzymes Technologies

Novozymes A/S

Biocatalysts Ltd.

SternEnzym GmbH & Co. KG

BASF SE

Qingdao Vland Biotech INC

Competitive Landscape

Major players focus on continuous innovation, developing novel enzymes that meet clean label criteria while improving functionality and applicability in various food sectors. They invest in R&D to create enzymes tailored to specific applications within the food industry.

AB Enzymes GmbH has focused on technological advancements and R&D to create enzymes suitable for various food and beverage segments, particularly emphasizing clean label formulations. Their efforts have been geared towards enhancing product functionalities and expanding market presence.

Advanced Enzymes Technologies has concentrated on expanding its clean label enzyme offerings, targeting applications in bakery, beverages, and dairy sectors. They have emphasized natural solutions, meeting the demand for clean label ingredients.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9567

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global clean label enzyme market, presenting historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024-2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the Source (Microorganism, Plants & Animals) By Type (Cabohydrase, Protease, Lipase, Others) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Clean Label Food Ingredient Market: The global clean label food ingredient market is anticipated to surge at a stellar 15.1% CAGR through 2027.

Clean Label Emulsifiers Market: The global clean label emulsifiers market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 807.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.3% to climb to US$ 1.63 billion by the end of 2032.

Clean Label Mold Inhibitors Market: The clean label mold inhibitors market to grow with a CAGR of 4.9 in the forecasted period of 2021-2031.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog