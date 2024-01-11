United Lithium Intersects 1.05% Li₂O over 33 m including 2.42% Li₂O over 7 m, Combined Strike Length Now Exceeds 4,000 m at Bergby Project, Sweden

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (“United” or the “Company”) (CSE: ULTH; OTC: ULTHF; FWB: 0ULA) is pleased to report further assay results from the 2023 Drill Program at the Bergby Lithium Project (“Bergby” or the “Project”) in Sweden (the "Drill Program"). Bergby is a 100%-owned, district-scale, hard rock lithium project covering approximately 8,000 hectares (“ha”) near infrastructure and the coast of the Gulf of Bothnia in Central Sweden. The Project hosts numerous LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum enriched-type) granitic pegmatites, five of which have been drill-confirmed. The Drill Program is ongoing and further results are pending.



Highlights:

New drilling assay results for the newly discovered fourth pegmatite “D” include: 1.05% Li 2 O over 32.75 metres (“m”) from 75.95 m depth down hole (hole BBY23155); including 2.42 Li 2 O over 7.04 m from 97.72 m depth. 1.01% Li 2 O over 8.01 m from 22.89 m depth down hole (hole BBY23150); 0.86% Li 2 O over 14.45 m from 35.23 m depth down hole (hole BBY23152); 0.84% Li 2 O over 11.87 m from 83.06 m depth down hole (hole BBY23154); Including 1.86% Li 2 O over 5.08 m from 83.06 m depth down hole.





“These additional results on the recently discovered fourth lithium-bearing pegmatite D at Bergby further demonstrate the attractive grades and thicknesses we are seeing near surface on multiple pegmatites. Pegmatite D has now demonstrated a strike length of over seven-hundred metres and remains open, the combined strike of the pegmatites now exceeds four kilometres. We anticipate further results on 35 more drill holes pending assay results from both pegmatite D and E, where both had never been drill tested prior to the current program,” stated United’s President and CEO, Scott Eldridge.

“Our exploration team continues to deliver highly encouraging results as we unlock the potential of the Project. Bergby is encompassed by world-class mining infrastructure contributing to efficient exploration costs. We look forward to releasing the next batch of results once we receive assays back from the lab.”

2023 Bergby Drill Program Details

The Drill Program commenced in April 2023 (see news release dated April 20, 2023). Utilizing two diamond drill rigs, a total of 5,600 m of diamond drilling has been completed in 60 holes. Six spodumene-bearing pegmatites have been discovered to date at Bergby, five of which have been drilled (Pegmatites A through E), and one (Pegmatite F) that remains to be drilled as part of the current program. United released the first set of assay results on 14 drill holes in November 2023 (see news release dated November 21, 2023).

Results are reported here for 10 drill holes (refer to Table 1 and Table 2) completed across the north-northeast striking Pegmatite D. Pegmatite D has been drill tested along a strike length of 730 m and to a depth of 120 m below surface and has an estimated maximum width of 22 m. Notable intersections in the current results include 1.05% Li 2 O over 32.75 m, from 75.95 m depth downhole (estimated true width of 16.67 m) in hole BBY23155. This includes a high-grade interval of 2.42% Li 2 O over 7.04 m from 97.72 m depth down hole (estimated true width of 3.58 m).

Pegmatite E has been drill tested along a strike length of 440 m to a depth of 150 m depth below surface and has an estimated maximum true width of 15 m. Further assay results are pending for the remainder of mineralized intersections encountered in Pegmatite D and all intervals for Pegmatite E.

Table 3 summarizes the pegmatite discoveries at Bergby and the drill progress to date. All pegmatites remain open to depth and along strike, and several outcrops and unsourced spodumene-bearing boulder trains warrant further drill testing.

Figure 1: Bergby Project Pegmatite and Drill Holes, January 11, 2024





Table 1: Bergby Project Drill Results, January 11, 2024

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Li 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) BBY23147 3.05 12.38 9.33 0.02 41 BBY23148 No significant intercepts BBY23149 No significant intercepts BBY23150

15.91 16.09 0.18 0.11 286 17.11 17.42 0.31 0.05 245 22.89 30.90 8.01 1.01 39 including 28.15 28.55 0.40 2.40 26 29.66 30.33 0.67 2.22 48 BBY23151

32.21 43.83 11.62 0.96 52 including 33.84 35.76 1.92 2.77 70 BBY23152

35.23 49.68 14.45 0.86 39 including 40.65 48.77 8.12 1.25 40 BBY23153

27.75 31.50 3.75 0.35 39 including 27.75 28.14 0.39 1.55 38 BBY23154

83.06 94.93 11.87 0.84 79 including 83.06 88.14 5.08 1.86 46 BBY23155

26.80 29.91 3.11 0.18 75 50.84 59.35 8.51 0.09 53 75.95 108.70 32.75 1.05 53 including 83.74 84.76 1.02 2.37 15 including 97.72 104.76 7.04 2.42 22 BBY23156

50.68 61.64 10.96 0.54 49 including 56.05 58.78 2.73 1.04 48

Note: All intervals are core length and presented for all pegmatite intervals greater than 2 m. Some intercepts may include intervals of non-pegmatite (<3 m drilled width). Oxides are calculated from Li assayed results. All Li 2 O (%) results are reported, and no lower cut-off grade has been used to report results. Drill hole assay results are reported as received and are not necessarily received in the order holes were drilled.

Table 2: Bergby Project Drill Hole Information, January 11, 2024

Hole ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) Depth

(m) BBY23147 612252 6763098 32 115 -50 90.75 BBY23148 612244 6763108 32 115 -50 31.00 BBY23149 612272 6763140 31 115 -50 80.65 BBY23150 612440 6763220 26 115 -60 62.20 BBY23151 612445 6763215 26 295 -60 69.20 BBY23152 612450 6763214 26 115 -50 62.80 BBY23153 612459 6763246 28 115 -50 63.80 BBY23154 612451 6763297 28 115 -50 120.35 BBY23155 612477 6763348 28 115 -50 134.80 BBY23156 612529 6763272 25 115 -50 108.25



Table 3: Bergby Project spodumene-bearing pegmatites and drill status, January 11, 2024

Pegmatite Body Order of Discovery Drilled Strike Length (m) Status A 1 1,750 Drill Tested, Open B 2 785 Drill Tested, Open C 3 390 Drill Tested, Open D 4 730 Ongoing drilling E 5 440 Ongoing drilling F 6 n/a To be drilled



Geology

The Project is situated within the Hamrånge synform in the west-central part of the Fennoscandian Shield. The stratigraphy in the area consists of mica schist overlain by 1.88 billion years (“Ga”) old felsic and mafic volcanic rocks, followed by metaquartzite (< 1.86 Ga) believed to have formed during an 1.86-1.83 Ga intra-orogenic phase. Geological and isotopic data suggests an oceanic island arc signature of the metavolcanic rocks. The surrounding 1.86 Ga granitoids of the Ljusdal Batholith is believed to have been formed in an active continental margin setting. When not covered by till (typically less than 3 m depth), extensive pegmatite boulders and outcrops have been found on the Project. The strike of pegmatites follows the general trend of host rock foliation, NNW-SSW. All five drilled lithium-mineralized pegmatites at Bergby are spodumene bearing, with Pegmatite A also containing petalite. Pegmatite A displays a shallow 20° dip to the WNW, whereas the other four bodies (B, C, D and E) are more subvertical (at ~65° to 88°).

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Core drilling is being undertaken by Ludvika Borr Teknik AB, of Sweden, using 49 millimetres (equivalent to NQ2) diameter rods. United’s field team log and sample all drill core samples in a secure core facility at the Company’s operations building in Norrsundet, about 5 kilometres (“km”) from the Project area. Core samples are cut in half longitudinally using a diamond cutting saw. The half cores and the hammer drill samples were submitted to ALS Ltd. (“ALS”) facilities in Piteä, Sweden for preparation (Prep-31 package) with each sample crushed to better than 70% passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, U.S. Std. No. 10) screen. A split of up to 250 grams is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, U.S. Std. No. 200) screen. Both type of samples are then forwarded to the ALS facilities in Loughrea, Ireland, an accredited mineral analytical laboratory (ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015), for analysis using the ME-MS89L method (sodium peroxide fusion and HCL leach followed by ICP-AES and ICP-MS) in the case of core samples, with lithium (Li) reportable range between 2 and 25,000 ppm. This method analyzes for 53 elements and is considered appropriate for lithium-mineralized pegmatites. Hammer samples were analyzed using ME-MS61 method (ultra-trace level four-acid digestion with ICP-MS/ICP-AES finish), with Li reportable range between 0.2 and 10,000 ppm. This method analyzes 48 elements and is considered appropriate for pegmatite exploration.

Certified reference standards, duplicate and blanks are routinely inserted into the core drilling sample stream as part of United‘s quality control/quality assurance program (“QA/QC”). No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported herein. The Company’s Qualified Person is of the opinion that the sample preparation, analytical, and security procedures followed are sufficient and reliable. The Company is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data reported herein. All drill intercepts reported are down-hole core lengths.

About the Bergby Project

Bergby consists of ten exploration licenses covering 7,897 ha located near the coast of the Gulf of Bothnia in central Sweden. The Project is approximately 200 km north of Stockholm via highway E4 and 25 km north of the city of Gävle, within an area of significant infrastructure including highway and road access, railway, power, and the port of Norrsundet. Gävle is a proximal labour and supply hub. Furthermore, Bergby is 570 km south of the new Northvolt lithium battery gigafactory located in Sweden, and 440 km across the Gulf of Bothnia from Keliber Lithium’s hydroxide plant currently under construction. The Project now comprises five drill-confirmed spodumene bearing pegmatites (Pegmatite A to E), with a combined strike length of more than 4,000 m. There are unexplained spodumene-bearing boulder trains and much of the property remains unexplored, highlighting the excellent potential at Bergby for further discovery.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Isabelle Lépine, M.Sc., P.Geo., United’s Director, Mineral Resources. Ms. Lépine is a registered professional geologist in British Columbia and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH) is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development, and production opportunities.

The Company’s consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis are available on the Company’s website at https://unitedlithium.com/ or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

