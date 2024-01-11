Stella-Jones Announces Appointment to Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Ms. Michelle Banik to its Board of Directors.



Ms. Banik is an accomplished Human Resources (“HR”) professional and brings particular expertise in performance management, talent optimization, HR innovation, succession planning and executive compensation to the Stella-Jones Board.

She joins Stella-Jones after having held increasingly senior HR roles at OMERS between 2010 and 2019, culminating in her appointment to the position of Chief People Officer and Global Head of Human Resources, where she led a global team of HR professionals who were responsible for executing the OMERS People and Culture Strategy across OMERS’ Investment and Corporate teams. Prior to her tenure at OMERS, Ms. Banik also served as a senior executive in HR at TMX Group, where she was Director of Human Resources.

Ms. Banik has served on both corporate and not for profit Boards. Current service includes Empire Company Limited, TSX: EMP.A (2021-present), Western University Board of Governors (2021 - present), National Board of Directors BGC Canada, formerly Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada (2017-present), and Western University, School for Advanced Studies in Arts & Humanities (2016- present).

In addition to a Bachelor of Arts from Western University and a Certified Human Resources Executive designation, Ms. Banik holds a Chartered Director designation from the DeGroote School of Business, and a Certificate in Diversity & Inclusion from Cornell University. In 2023, Ms. Banik was honoured as the inaugural recipient of the Alumni Award of Achievement for Western University’s Faculty of Arts & Humanities.

“We are delighted to welcome Michelle to the Stella-Jones Board of Directors”, said Katherine Lehman, Chair of the Board. “She is an accomplished executive with an exceptional understanding of human resources, compensation, and diversity and inclusion, and will bring extensive knowledge to our Board. I am confident that she will make an immediate contribution and all of our Board members look forward to working with her”.

Ms. Banik’s appointment is effective January 15, 2024, and brings the total number of Board members to eleven.

