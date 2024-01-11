Global Refrigerated Display Cases Strategic Market Report, 2022 and 2023-2030: No Contact Micro Market Food Retailing to Emerge as a Major Trend, Driving Opportunities for RDCs

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Display Cases - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market to Reach $13.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Refrigerated Display Cases estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report provides valuable insights into the Influencer Market, focusing on the trajectory of the world market in this dynamic field. It specifically examines Refrigerated Display Cases (RDCs) and offers insights into the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2023, categorizing their Competitive Market Presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

Plug-In, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Remote-Operated segment is estimated at 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report delves into the impact of the pandemic on food retailing and the emergence of the "new normal." It highlights the role of digital grocery alternatives in driving growth in 2020. The global food and beverage market is discussed, with growth outlook percentages provided for the years 2019 through 2025.

Food supermarkets faced disruptions due to COVID-19, and the report provides insights into the growth trajectory for this sector for the years 2019 through 2025. The food services industry experienced a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges during this period, with its growth outlook also presented.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Refrigerated Display Cases market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 512 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Grocery & Online Food Orders Accelerated by the Pandemic Comes as a Big Setback for the RDCs Market

Rise in Online Grocery and Food Ordering to Reduce Role of RDCs as Grocery & Cloud Kitchens Turn to Warehousing Styled Refrigerated Cabinets: Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Led by Growing Population & Nutrition Needs, Global Food Industry to Offer Broad Based Opportunities for RDCs in Chilled & Frozen Foods Retailing

Growing Population Pushes up Demand for Food and Beverage Products: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Growing Opportunity Offered by Increased Spending on Food & Beverage to Benefit Demand for RDCs: Global Average Food and Beverage Revenue Per Capita (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Global Food Consumption (In Million Kilograms) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Refrigerated Display Cabinets in Brick & Motor Retail Outlets

COVID-19 Sets the Stage for Frozen Food Consumption. Here's Why

Global Opportunity for Frozen Foods by Type (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026

With Over 26% Share in Frozen Foods, Rising Meat Consumption Bodes Well for RDCs in Meat Retailing

Robust Demand for Protein Rich Diets to Drive Demand for RDCs in the Meat Section of Supermarkets: Global Average Per Capita Consumption of Meat & Seafood (In Kgs) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Robust Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Demand For RDCs in the Post COVID-19 Period

Growing Investments in Food Retailing to Benefit Growth in the Market

Store Remodelling to Create Replacement Opportunities for RDCs

With Offline Retail Dominating the Food Industry, RDCs Market Although Severely Impacted by COVID-19 Will Also Attract New Upgrade Investments in the Post COVID Period: % Share of Offline & Online Retail Channels in the Global Food Industry for the Year 2020

No Contact Micro Market Food Retailing to Emerge as a Major Trend Post Pandemic, Driving Opportunities for RDCs

Food Safety for Retail Stories: A Major Factor Driving Demand Growth

A Peek Into Technology Innovations Making Waves in the Market

Development of RDCs With IoT Features & Functions Gains Momentum

