Global Refrigerated Display Cases Strategic Market Report, 2022 and 2023-2030: No Contact Micro Market Food Retailing to Emerge as a Major Trend, Driving Opportunities for RDCs

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Display Cases - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market to Reach $13.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Refrigerated Display Cases estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The report provides valuable insights into the Influencer Market, focusing on the trajectory of the world market in this dynamic field. It specifically examines Refrigerated Display Cases (RDCs) and offers insights into the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2023, categorizing their Competitive Market Presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial.
Plug-In, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Remote-Operated segment is estimated at 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The report delves into the impact of the pandemic on food retailing and the emergence of the "new normal." It highlights the role of digital grocery alternatives in driving growth in 2020. The global food and beverage market is discussed, with growth outlook percentages provided for the years 2019 through 2025.
Food supermarkets faced disruptions due to COVID-19, and the report provides insights into the growth trajectory for this sector for the years 2019 through 2025. The food services industry experienced a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges during this period, with its growth outlook also presented.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Refrigerated Display Cases market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|512
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$8.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Grocery & Online Food Orders Accelerated by the Pandemic Comes as a Big Setback for the RDCs Market
- Rise in Online Grocery and Food Ordering to Reduce Role of RDCs as Grocery & Cloud Kitchens Turn to Warehousing Styled Refrigerated Cabinets: Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Led by Growing Population & Nutrition Needs, Global Food Industry to Offer Broad Based Opportunities for RDCs in Chilled & Frozen Foods Retailing
- Growing Population Pushes up Demand for Food and Beverage Products: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Growing Opportunity Offered by Increased Spending on Food & Beverage to Benefit Demand for RDCs: Global Average Food and Beverage Revenue Per Capita (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Global Food Consumption (In Million Kilograms) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Refrigerated Display Cabinets in Brick & Motor Retail Outlets
- COVID-19 Sets the Stage for Frozen Food Consumption. Here's Why
- Global Opportunity for Frozen Foods by Type (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026
- With Over 26% Share in Frozen Foods, Rising Meat Consumption Bodes Well for RDCs in Meat Retailing
- Robust Demand for Protein Rich Diets to Drive Demand for RDCs in the Meat Section of Supermarkets: Global Average Per Capita Consumption of Meat & Seafood (In Kgs) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Robust Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Demand For RDCs in the Post COVID-19 Period
- Growing Investments in Food Retailing to Benefit Growth in the Market
- Store Remodelling to Create Replacement Opportunities for RDCs
- With Offline Retail Dominating the Food Industry, RDCs Market Although Severely Impacted by COVID-19 Will Also Attract New Upgrade Investments in the Post COVID Period: % Share of Offline & Online Retail Channels in the Global Food Industry for the Year 2020
- No Contact Micro Market Food Retailing to Emerge as a Major Trend Post Pandemic, Driving Opportunities for RDCs
- Food Safety for Retail Stories: A Major Factor Driving Demand Growth
- A Peek Into Technology Innovations Making Waves in the Market
- Development of RDCs With IoT Features & Functions Gains Momentum
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 175 Featured)
- Dover Corporation
- Carrier Corporation
- Blue Star Ltd.
- Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH
- Fagor Industrial, S.Coop.
- Ice Machines Plus, Inc.
- Foster Refrigerator
- Eurocosmesi
- Beverage-Air Corporation
- Epta SpA
- Friulinox
- Hussmann Corporation
- Desmon SPA
- Epta S.p.a
- CP Foods (UK) Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pe7b31
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment