The Joint Corp. Reports 2023 Operating Metrics

- Grows Annual System-Wide Sales 12%, Compared to 2022 -

- Increases Comp Sales of 4%, Compared to 2022 -

- Opens 114 New Clinics, Expanding Year-end Total Clinic Count to 935 -

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager, and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, provided operating metrics for the year ended 2023.

2023 Full Year Operating Highlights

Performed 13.6 million patient visits, compared to 12.2 million in 2022.

Treated 932,000 new patients, compared to 845,000 in 2022.

Increased system-wide sales 1 12%, compared to 21% in 2022.

12%, compared to 21% in 2022. Delivered comp sales 2 of 4%, compared to 9% in 2022.

of 4%, compared to 9% in 2022. Sold 55 franchise licenses, compared to 75 in 2022.

Expanded total clinic count to 935, up from 838 clinics at December 31, 2022. Opened 104, closed 13, and sold to corporate three franchised clinics for a total of 800 at December 31, 2023, compared to 712 at December 31, 2022. Opened 10, closed four, and acquired three company-owned or managed clinics for a total of 135 at December 31, 2023, compared to 126 at December 31, 2022.



“Our team’s dedication to improving quality of life through routine and affordable chiropractic care increased patient count and delivered continued growth in 2023, despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges,” stated Peter D. Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp. “In the fall, we began implementing several initiatives that we expect to improve our 2024 performance and profitability. To drive top-line growth and new patient count, we are enhancing our promotions, brand positioning, and media with an increased focus on attracting lapsed patients as well as elongating membership of existing patients. To improve the bottom line, we are executing our refranchising strategy for the majority of our corporate clinics. In the fourth quarter, we set systems in place to manage sales in clusters and sent non-disclosure agreements to approximately 100 franchisees who expressed interest. These actions are expected to strengthen the health of our franchise network and increase our ability to reinvest in the business to create value for our stakeholder.”

Q4 2023 Financial Results Reporting

Management intends to report its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial results on Thursday, March 7, 2024, after the market close. President and CEO Peter D. Holt and CFO Jake Singleton will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss the results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. Specific forward looking statements made in this press release include, among others, our belief that in the fall we began implementing several initiatives that we expect will improve our 2024 performance and profitability; our plan to drive top-line growth and new patient count by enhancing our promotions, brand positioning, and media with an increased focus on attracting lapsed patients as well as elongating membership of existing patients; our plan to improve the bottom line by executing our refranchising strategy for the majority of our corporate clinics; our belief that our recent actions are expected to strengthen the health of our franchise network and increase our ability to reinvest in the business to create value for our stakeholders.



About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 900 locations nationwide and over 13 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times “Top 500+ Franchises” and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review’s “Top Franchise for 2023,” “Most Profitable Franchises” and “Top Franchises for Veterans” ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail.

For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

1 System-wide sales include sales at all clinics, whether operated by the Company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the Company, management believes the information is important in understanding the Company’s financial performance, because these sales are the basis on which the Company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base.

2 Comp sales include the sales from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed, respectively.